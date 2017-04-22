ICE Click to Chat Enhances Security Feature with AES Implementation

Contact

-- Communication between buyers, potential buyers and individuals arise at all stages of the buying cycle based on various consumer needs and many companies use their call center support systems to address these customer questions and concerns. Companies who are vetting call centers or contact platforms are concerned chiefly with the privacy of the interactions and the security of the data that is shared during the communication. Consumers must be reassured that all their interaction data is protected and that the providers are compliant with all regulations and security policy requirements.To address this concern, Etech's ICE Click to Chat team has further enhanced certain security features of its proprietary software. The security layer is multi-tiered keeping in mind all the system and internet vulnerabilities. All the sessions between the consumer and the chat agent are encrypted with TLS encryption. Also, an Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm is used to encrypt chat transcripts. AES has been adopted by the U.S. government and is now used worldwide.It is important to encrypt all the conversation after the client / visitor and agent communication is complete. Chat transcripts, if loaded as is in the text format, allow the Administrators and Development teams to access data anytime. This breaches the privacy of the communication and the data security. The logical option would be to encrypt the chat transcripts and store in a database, but permanent encryption creates additional challenges.The chat transcript may need to be decrypted for any of the following reasons:- Quality audits and verification- Feedback and Coaching to Agents for process and performance improvements- Resolution of a sales or service dispute- Internal training purposesEtech has implemented AES symmetric-key algorithm and is the same key used for both encrypting and decrypting the data. With this advanced security implementation ICE Click to Chat now offers these additional features to ensure clients that their data is protected."Technology evolves at a rapid pace. With the ever increasing awareness around data security, not to mention the threat of compromised systems, it is imperative that software is designed utilizing stringent standards when it comes to protecting information. Concerned about consumer interaction data security, Etech has been constantly enhancing the ICE security features to assure clients a safe, secure and reliable online interaction while they communicate with the brands. It is imperative and important for us to provide a trusted software platform to protect sensitive data of your customer" said Etech's CTO Ronnie Mize.