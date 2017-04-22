News By Tag
Waterbury College Student Housing Developer Joe Gramando Introduced Brown Building To Students
Mr. Joe Gramando, the owner of Green Hub Development Corporation LLC, hosted an information booth at a Students Open House to introduce incoming students to UCONN Waterbury to the nearby Brown Building being renovated into 1 and 2 bedroom suites.
Assisting Mr. Gramando with the booth were student Efrain Torres III and Mrs. Barbara Gramando.
Green Hub Development is currently renovating the 75,000 square foot historic Brown Building at 20 East Main Street in Waterbury to provide fully-furnished luxury one and two-bedroom group suites for 98 students plus retail stores located less than 100 feet from UCONN.
The two-story premier Art Deco building is located in Exchange Place directly across from the Waterbury Green and main UCONN building. Each suite features a living area, full kitchen, two bathrooms, public lounges, study areas, laundry facilities, central heating and air conditioning, and state-of-the-
The Brown Building will house incoming college students beginning August 2017.
For information and availability, visit www.BrownBuildingLiving.com or contact Green Hub Development Corporation at 203-598-0300, or Mr. Gramando directly at Gramando@greenhubdev.com.
Contact
Mr. Joe Gramando
203-598-0300
***@greenhubdev.com
