 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* College
* Waterbury
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waterbury
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Waterbury College Student Housing Developer Joe Gramando Introduced Brown Building To Students

Mr. Joe Gramando, the owner of Green Hub Development Corporation LLC, hosted an information booth at a Students Open House to introduce incoming students to UCONN Waterbury to the nearby Brown Building being renovated into 1 and 2 bedroom suites.
 
 
Waterbury student housing developer Joe Gramando introduced Brown Building
Waterbury student housing developer Joe Gramando introduced Brown Building
WATERBURY, Conn. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Waterbury student housing developer Mr. Joe Gramando (r) the owner of Green Hub Development Corporation LLC, hosted an information booth during the UCONN Admitted Students Open House event at the campus on Saturday, April 22.

Assisting Mr. Gramando with the booth were student Efrain Torres III and Mrs. Barbara Gramando.

Green Hub Development is currently renovating the 75,000 square foot historic Brown Building at 20 East Main Street in Waterbury to provide fully-furnished luxury one and two-bedroom group suites for 98 students plus retail stores located less than 100 feet from UCONN.

The two-story premier Art Deco building is located in Exchange Place directly across from the Waterbury Green and main UCONN building. Each suite features a living area, full kitchen, two bathrooms, public lounges, study areas, laundry facilities, central heating and air conditioning, and state-of-the-art security system.

The Brown Building will house incoming college students beginning August 2017.

For information and availability, visit www.BrownBuildingLiving.com or contact Green Hub Development Corporation at 203-598-0300, or Mr.  Gramando directly at Gramando@greenhubdev.com.

Contact
Mr. Joe Gramando
203-598-0300
***@greenhubdev.com
End
Source:Green Hub Development Corporation
Email:***@greenhubdev.com
Tags:Student Housing, College, Waterbury
Industry:Education
Location:Waterbury - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Branagan Communications Consultants News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share