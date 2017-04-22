 
News By Tag
* Dublin Entertainment Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

The G Request Show is back with a Bang for Season 4

Two Fair City stars join Chris in studio for chat, games and much more.
 
 
Chris Onos, Johnny Ward, Susie Power
Chris Onos, Johnny Ward, Susie Power
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The new season of the G Request Show will kick off thiS Tuesday and it's a family affair. Joining our host, in studio, will be two fair city actors who are cousins in real life.

She's only 13 years old but already this budding young talent has racked up some serious acting credentials. Currently playing the adorable Ellie on Fairy city, Susie Power is here to talk about how she balances being an actor and going school, and what it's like to work with her cousin.

You know him as Gangster Pauly, from the cult RTE Show Love/Hate. But this amazing talent set his sights on Carrigstown, playing the Kidnapper Ciaran in Fair City, in one of the longest running story lines in the show's history. He is here to talk about his work and maybe unveil where his character is keeping Katy? With some fun and games thrown in the mix, it's sure It is sure to be a great show, so don't miss out!

Tune in To Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through www. bentelivision.com

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his home town of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

http://www.grequestshow.com

Media Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629

Media Contact
G Request Entertainment
018196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Dublin Entertainment Media
Industry:Media
Location:Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share