News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SAP Business One users to get a fully integrated field service management and support module
Frontline Consultancy partners with BigChange to integrate a new field service and management toolset into the SAP Business One ERP system
Aimed at companies that have between 5 and 300 mobile field service engineers, the SAP Business One ERP solution will save companies up to 20% of their operational costs as well as enable them to utilise their workforce more efficiently and effectively.
Commenting on the partnership Caine Fearn, Managing Director of Frontline Consultancy said; "The partnership with BigChange and the integration of JobWatch into SAP Business One brings an enterprise level solution to companies who would traditionally not be able to access such a powerful tool. Frontline Consultancy is constantly looking at ways to add value to our customers and the mobile workforce solution will be a game changer for users enabling them to benefit from the cost savings and business efficiencies their ERP system will give them."
The JobWatch mobile application is delivered in the cloud, whilst the SAP Business One central ERP software can be hosted in Frontline Consultancy's own private datacentre or alternatively as a traditional on premise solution.
Martin Port, CEO at BigChange, said; "JobWatch has been developed to enable companies with a mobile workforce to generate more business through efficiency as well as planning the service engineer workflow so that there is a dramatic reduction in missed calls and repeat visits for the same task. We wanted to work with Frontline because of their experience in SAP Business One and other ERP systems along with a shared customer base."
The JobWatch module can be implemented for existing SAP Business One users quickly without the requirement for specialist mobile devices and cuts out a number of different legacy applications. The JobWatch solution is being used across the Service, Transport & Logistics, Equipment Rental, Construction, Public Sector and Utilities sectors.
Visit https://www.frontline-
Media Contact
R Fox
press@bigbrandideas.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse