Industry News





April 2017
SAP Business One users to get a fully integrated field service management and support module

Frontline Consultancy partners with BigChange to integrate a new field service and management toolset into the SAP Business One ERP system
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SAP Business One users who have a field service team will now be able to access the power of their ERP system on the move thanks to a partnership between Frontline Consultancy and BigChange. The two companies have worked together to seamlessly integrate the full functionality of the JobWatch mobile workforce solution into SAP Business One giving users a range of functions including job management, inventory control, financial planning, dispatch and fleet management.

Aimed at companies that have between 5 and 300 mobile field service engineers, the SAP Business One ERP solution will save companies up to 20% of their operational costs as well as enable them to utilise their workforce more efficiently and effectively.

Commenting on the partnership Caine Fearn, Managing Director of Frontline Consultancy said; "The partnership with BigChange and the integration of JobWatch into SAP Business One brings an enterprise level solution to companies who would traditionally not be able to access such a powerful tool. Frontline Consultancy is constantly looking at ways to add value to our customers and the mobile workforce solution will be a game changer for users enabling them to benefit from the cost savings and business efficiencies their ERP system will give them."

The JobWatch mobile application is delivered in the cloud, whilst the SAP Business One central ERP software can be hosted in Frontline Consultancy's own private datacentre or alternatively as a traditional on premise solution.

Martin Port, CEO at BigChange, said; "JobWatch has been developed to enable companies with a mobile workforce to generate more business through efficiency as well as planning the service engineer workflow so that there is a dramatic reduction in missed calls and repeat visits for the same task. We wanted to work with Frontline because of their experience in SAP Business One and other ERP systems along with a shared customer base."

The JobWatch module can be implemented for existing SAP Business One users quickly without the requirement for specialist mobile devices and cuts out a number of different legacy applications. The JobWatch solution is being used across the Service, Transport & Logistics, Equipment Rental, Construction, Public Sector and Utilities sectors.

Visit https://www.frontline-consultancy.com/sap-business-one/fi... for more details.

Media Contact
R Fox
press@bigbrandideas.co.uk
End
Source:Frontline Consultancy
Email:***@bigbrandideas.co.uk Email Verified
