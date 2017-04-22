News By Tag
Global Pediatric Vaccines Market (2015-2021) - Research Nester
The global pediatric vaccine market was valued at USD 24 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% over the forecast period.
The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in pediatric vaccines market in coming 5-6 years.
Market Segmentation
· By Types
On the basis of technology, the global pediatric market is segmented into synthetic vaccines, dendritic cells vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines and recombinant vector vaccines.
· By Diseases
Based on disease the global pediatric market is segmented into cancer, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Polio, Rotavirus, Tetanus, allergy, infectious disease and other diseases.
Growth Drivers and challenges
Expanding government and private spending on development of pediatric and other vaccines is a major factor which is believed to foster the growth of global pediatric market in coming 5-6 years.
However, limited or no access to healthcare services in developing/under-
Market Size and Forecast
North America holds the top rank in pediatric vaccines market in the world. The pediatric vaccines market in North America is sparked by higher spending by the Federal government on healthcare industry. The U.S. and Canada are two major markets of pediatric vaccines in North America.
Europe pediatric vaccines market is also propelled by larger government spending on development of medical and pharmaceutical industry. The market in major European countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain and U.K. is boosted from the funding allotted by public healthcare services such as NHS (Nation Healthcare Service).
Asia-Pacific pediatric vaccines market is expected to get escalated by increasing initiatives of World Health organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China and Japan. In addition to that, Asia-Pacific pediatric market is also likely to get fostered from strengthening economic growth of major Asian countries in future.
Key Players
The global pediatric vaccines market includes some of the top players such as Pfize, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Sinovac Biotech, Bio Med, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Dynavax Technologies etc.
