April 2017
Global Pediatric Vaccines Market (2015-2021) - Research Nester

The global pediatric vaccine market was valued at USD 24 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% over the forecast period.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Pediatric vaccines work as a protective shield for infants, children and adolescents (age ranging from 0-18 years) against various fatal diseases such as influenza, diphtheria, hepatitis, meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases etc.

The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in pediatric vaccines market in coming 5-6 years.

Market Segmentation

·         By Types

On the basis of technology, the global pediatric market is segmented into synthetic vaccines, dendritic cells vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines and recombinant vector vaccines.

·         By Diseases

Based on disease the global pediatric market is segmented into cancer, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Polio, Rotavirus, Tetanus, allergy, infectious disease and other diseases.

Growth Drivers and challenges

Expanding government and private spending on development of pediatric and other vaccines is a major factor which is believed to foster the growth of global pediatric market in coming 5-6 years.

However, limited or no access to healthcare services in developing/under-developed countries, low healthcare spending, and lower pediatric vaccination coverage etc. are some of the challenges which might hamper the growth of global pediatric vaccines market in future.

Market Size and Forecast

North America holds the top rank in pediatric vaccines market in the world. The pediatric vaccines market in North America is sparked by higher spending by the Federal government on healthcare industry. The U.S. and Canada are two major markets of pediatric vaccines in North America.

Europe pediatric vaccines market is also propelled by larger government spending on development of medical and pharmaceutical industry. The market in major European countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain and U.K. is boosted from the funding allotted by public healthcare services such as NHS (Nation Healthcare Service).

Asia-Pacific pediatric vaccines market is expected to get escalated by increasing initiatives of World Health organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China and Japan. In addition to that, Asia-Pacific pediatric market is also likely to get fostered from strengthening economic growth of major Asian countries in future.

Key Players

The global pediatric vaccines market includes some of the top players such as Pfize, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Sinovac Biotech, Bio Med, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Dynavax Technologies etc.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Market Size and Growth

·         North America

·         Latin America

·         Western and Eastern Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         Rest of World

Segmentation

·         By Technology

·         By Diseases

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-pediatric-va...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

