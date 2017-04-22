 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


April 2017
Vaccum Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Listed Under

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vacuum Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing demand for sterile packaged food, rising disposable income and increasing consumption of processed and convenience food are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of development is restraining the market growth. The major opportunities include high-growth potential markets and growth of the E-commerce industry. Difficulty in managing the vacuum packaging supply chain is posing a major challenge in the market.

Food packaging segment holds maximum share and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Flexible packaging is mostly used for packaged food and is likely to grow in proportion with food packaging industry growth. Polyethylene holds the largest share in the global vacuum packaging industry. Asia Pacific commands the largest share and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Rising population, increasing packaged & convenience food demand and quick industrialization in China and India are expected to boost the regional market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Orics Industries, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Linpac Packaging Limited, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, CVP Systems, Inc., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Fuji Impulse America Corporation, Saukville, Pico Rivera, Batavia and PAC Machinery Group.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/vaccum-packaging-market

Packaging Materials Covered:
• Polyamide
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVA)
• Polypropylene
• Polyethylene
• Other Packaging Materials
o Paper
o Polyester

Packaging Process Covered:
• Shrink Vacuum Packaging
• Skin Vacuum Packaging
• Other Processes
o Traditional Vacuum Packaging

Application Covered:
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food
• Industrial Goods
• Consumer Goods
• Other Applications

Pack Type Covered:
• Rigid Packaging
• Flexible Packaging
• Semi-Rigid Packaging

Machinery Covered:
• External Vacuum Sealers
• Vacuum Chamber Machines
• Tray Sealing Machines
• Thermo formers
• Other Machineries
o Mini Vacuum Machines

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

