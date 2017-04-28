Pastry Chef Launches Edible Art Studio In South Jersey

Sharon O'Connor Spatucci

Contact

Steve Spatucci

***@plasmicstudio.com Steve Spatucci

End

-- Pastry chef Sharon O'Connor Spatucci has announced the opening of Sugarplum Studio, an edible art studio offering workshops and private parties teaching professional cake decorating techniques in a group setting.Sugarplum Studio's space in Cherry Hill has fifteen available spots for students as well as a lounge area for waiting parents and other guests. Cake, cupcake, and cake pop workshops are led by a pastry chef instructor who guides students through a step-by-step process demonstrating fondant techniques, cake icing, piping, and other decorating methods, each set around a pre-determined theme. Groups range from children as young as four to older adults, with many events mixing age groups either collaborating or working individually to create their own edible work of art.With over 15 years experience working as a professional Pastry Chef and Production Manager for bakeries in south Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Spatucci originally began giving cake decorating classes at libraries, community centers, and other public venues in the mid-2000s.She officially launched Sugarplum Studio as a mobile cake decorating service in 2015, hosting private cake decorating parties in clients' homes. By 2016, she had begun offering workshops to the public and as demand grew, Mrs. Spatucci began seeking a space for Sugarplum Studio that would allow her to expand her services by offering a broader array of workshops in a dedicated studio area."I couldn't be more excited to open Sugarplum Studio," Mrs. Spatucci said. "My customers have really embraced the new space and it's given me the chance to set up the studio in a layout that gives my workshops and parties the kind of smooth, efficient flow that I wasn't able to offer in other spaces."Sugarplum Studio hosts the following types of events:• birthday parties• ladies nights out• corporate outings• homeschool groups• school and group field trips• Girl and Boy Scout badge-oriented workshopsIn addition to workshops and private parties, Sugarplum Studio launched Open Studio in May, allowing guests to visit the studio during specified times and dates to decorate cake and cupcakes while workshops are not taking place.Pastry Chef and Sugarplum Studio founder Sharon Spatucci has over fifteen years experience in the retail, wholesale and educational aspects of the baking industry. A graduate of Bucks County Community College with a degree in Associate of Science (AS) Field Of Study Baking and Pastry Arts/Baker/Pastry Chef, Sharon has also served on the college's Occupational Advisory Committee.Located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Sugarplum Studio is south Jersey's first and only edible art studio. The studio space enables Sharon to join her love of decorating with teaching and sharing her craft, while providing a fun and unique entertainment experience for children of all ages to express their creativity in edible form. The new space is open from Wednesday through Sunday and offers a studio area large enough to accommodate groups of fifteen as well as lounge and counter seating areas for its guests.For more information on Sugarplum Studio, please visit, call 856.354.8700 or e-mail