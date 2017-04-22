 
News By Tag
* Mahagun Mall
* Mahagun Mall Noida
* Mahagun Mall Shops
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Appreciate Best Shopping Experience at Mahagun Shopping Mall

Mahagun Private Limited in India has constantly pursued to deliver to its customers with an elevated as well as boosted shopping experience simply with the launch of this magnificent Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall at Vaishali, Ghaziabad.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mahagun Mall
Mahagun Mall Noida
Mahagun Mall Shops

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

NOIDA, India - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahagun Metro Mall is one of the largest malls in Delhi-NCR region and thus provides more convenient and easy mode of shopping. This shopping mall also consists of every product range of all top brands in each category so that visitors can enjoy as per their desire.

Mahagun Private Limited in India has constantly pursued to deliver to its customers with an elevated as well as boosted shopping experience simply with the launch of this magnificent Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall at Vaishali, Ghaziabad. After establishment, this shopping mall has proved to be the best entertainment and shopping destination for the visitors from nearby places who usually need to travel to long distance to fulfill their entertainment or shopping needs. After being designed by the well-renowned architect, Hafeez Contractor, the Mahagun Metro Mall is a combination of the state-of-the-art ambience and PVR food and thus offers a great package of relaxation, food, or entertainment. Moreover, for movies buffs, the mall consists of 4-screen multiplex PVR, the utmost attractions other than its designed interior, which has been designed according to the international standards and specification. Above all, the hypermarket inside this shopping mall is one of the largest in India that offers exclusive products at affordable prices and of great quality with the chief choice of brands under various categories, including home décor and furnishings, apparels for men, women and kids, kids' toys, electrical appliances, small stationery, mobile phones, etc.

Other than clothing, footwear, eyewear, kidswear, sportswear, the retail stores of this shopping mall also have live bakery, grocery, freshest fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and general merchandise so that its customers with numerous options to choose from and don't have to go outside for entertainment or shopping. The stores of this Mahagun Shopping Mall are also well-equipped with the latest technology, the Bar Code Systems, and machines that help every customer to check barcodes by themselves. Furthermore, the shoppers at Mahagun Metro Mall are generally offered a completely new world of shopping experience other than the best anywhere else.

For more information

http://www.mahagun.org.in/mall/

09582226445

Contact
09582226445
***@glorice.com
End
Source:mahagun group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Tags:Mahagun Mall, Mahagun Mall Noida, Mahagun Mall Shops
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ajnara PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share