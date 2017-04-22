News By Tag
Appreciate Best Shopping Experience at Mahagun Shopping Mall
Mahagun Private Limited in India has constantly pursued to deliver to its customers with an elevated as well as boosted shopping experience simply with the launch of this magnificent Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall at Vaishali, Ghaziabad.
Other than clothing, footwear, eyewear, kidswear, sportswear, the retail stores of this shopping mall also have live bakery, grocery, freshest fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and general merchandise so that its customers with numerous options to choose from and don't have to go outside for entertainment or shopping. The stores of this Mahagun Shopping Mall are also well-equipped with the latest technology, the Bar Code Systems, and machines that help every customer to check barcodes by themselves. Furthermore, the shoppers at Mahagun Metro Mall are generally offered a completely new world of shopping experience other than the best anywhere else.
