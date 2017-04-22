Reasons to Learn Big Data and Hadoop

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform

Contact

Hub4Tech

+91–9069139140

info@hub4tech.com Hub4Tech+91–9069139140

End

-- The requirement for processing zettabytes of unstructured big data is generating demand for professionals with Hadoop skills to work with unstructured data. It could be quite complex and challenging to learn Hadoop. However, with professional Hadoop training and by completing Hadoop certification even novices can easily learn Hadoop to meet the competitive advantage. Thus, professionals must learn Hadoop to ramp up on the big data technology as Hadoop is soon going to be identified as a must have skill by all big data companies.According to a Forbes report of 2015, about 90% of global organizations report medium to high levels of investment in big data analytics, and about a third call their investments "very significant."Most importantly, about two-thirds of respondents report that big data and analytics initiatives have had a significant, measurable impact on revenues.Looking at the Big Data market forecast, it looks promising and the upward trend will keep progressing with time. Hence, the job trend or Market is not a short lived phenomenon as Big Data and its technologies are here to stay. Hadoop has the potential to improve job prospects whether you are a fresher or an experienced professional.A research report by Avendus Capital estimates that the IT market for big data in India is hovering around $1.15 billion as 2015 comes to an end. This contributed to one fifth of India's KPO market worth $5.6 billion. Also, The Hindu predicts that by end of 2018, India alone will face a shortage of close to two lakh Data Scientists. This presents a tremendous career and growth opportunity.This skill gap in Big Data can be bridged through comprehensive learning of Apache Hadoop that enables professionals and freshers alike, to add the valuable Big Data skills to their profile.This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of this positive trend and reap its benefits through appropriate learning of Hadoop.LinkedIn is the best place to get information on the number of existing Hadoop professional. The above info graph talks about the top companies employing Hadoop professionals and who is leading of them all. Yahoo! happens to be leading in this race.Technology pay in the United States saw another year of hikes with technology professionals earning $89,450 on average annually, up two percent from 2013, according to Dice's annual salary survey. Big Prospects for Big DataDice has also quoted, "Technology professionals should be volunteering for Big Data projects, which makes them more valuable to their current employer and more marketable to other employers."Get started with Big Data and Hadoop !