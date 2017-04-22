 
News By Tag
* Big Data and Hadoop
* Hadoop Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sedro-Woolley
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Reasons to Learn Big Data and Hadoop

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Big Data and Hadoop
* Hadoop Training

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Sedro-Woolley - Washington - US

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The requirement for processing zettabytes of unstructured big data is generating demand for professionals with Hadoop skills to work with unstructured data. It could be quite complex and challenging to learn Hadoop. However, with professional Hadoop training and by completing Hadoop certification even novices can easily learn Hadoop to meet the competitive advantage. Thus, professionals must learn Hadoop to ramp up on the big data technology as Hadoop is soon going to be identified as a must have skill by all big data companies.

1. Career with Hadoop:

According to a Forbes report of 2015, about 90% of global organizations report medium to high levels of investment in big data analytics, and about a third call their investments "very significant." Most importantly, about two-thirds of respondents report that big data and analytics initiatives have had a significant, measurable impact on revenues.

2. More Job Opportunities with Apache Hadoop:

Looking at the Big Data market forecast, it looks promising and the upward trend will keep progressing with time. Hence, the job trend or Market is not a short lived phenomenon as Big Data and its technologies are here to stay. Hadoop has the potential to improve job prospects whether you are a fresher or an experienced professional.

A research report by Avendus Capital estimates that the IT market for big data in India is hovering around $1.15 billion as 2015 comes to an end. This contributed to one fifth of India's KPO market worth $5.6 billion. Also, The Hindu predicts that by end of 2018, India alone will face a shortage of close to two lakh Data Scientists. This presents a tremendous career and growth opportunity.

This skill gap in Big Data can be bridged through comprehensive learning of Apache Hadoop that enables professionals and freshers alike, to add the valuable Big Data skills to their profile.

This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of this positive trend and reap its benefits through appropriate learning of Hadoop.

3. Look who is employing:

LinkedIn is the best place to get information on the number of existing Hadoop professional. The above info graph talks about the top companies employing Hadoop professionals and who is leading of them all. Yahoo! happens to be leading in this race.

4. Big Data and Hadoop equal Big Bucks!

Technology pay in the United States saw another year of hikes with technology professionals earning $89,450 on average annually, up two percent from 2013, according to Dice's annual salary survey. Big Prospects for Big Data

Dice has also quoted, "Technology professionals should be volunteering for Big Data projects, which makes them more valuable to their current employer and more marketable to other employers."

Get started with Big Data and Hadoop !

http://www.hub4tech.com/big-data-and-analytics/big-data-a...

http://www.hub4tech.com/big-data-and-analytics/big-data-a...

Contact
Hub4Tech
+91–9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Tags:Big Data and Hadoop, Hadoop Training
Industry:Education
Location:Sedro-Woolley - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share