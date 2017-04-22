News By Tag
Etech to Discuss Role of AI with QA in Enhancing CX at CCW 2017
With technology advancements, call centers worldwide are experiencing a digital transformation and revolution. Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated with quality monitoring, has been increasingly gaining acceptance while assisting teams with actionable insights derived from customer interactions. Etech Executive Vice President, Jim Iyoob, has contact center experience spanning over 25+ years, and is leading this workshop at the upcoming Call Center Week in Vegas. Jim has helped many Fortune 50 and Fortune 100 clients transform their customer experiences and overall business growth. Participants in the workshop will have an opportunity to learn the role of AI in call centers and how AI when integrated with your Quality Monitoring program can help in understanding the needs of the customers and enhancing the overall CX.
"AI is incomplete without the 'human touch'. It's not a replacement to the human efforts but complements the efforts in processing and analyzing the customer interaction data through quality monitoring. Data is key in making all strategic decisions for your business. AI can help you uncover those hidden golden opportunities"
Artificial intelligence and Predictive Analytics for Personalized CX" workshop is scheduled for June 27 from 8 AM – 11 AM. To register for the workshop, visit https://l.feathr.co/
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.
Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.
Veronica Hill Chimney
***@etechgs.com
