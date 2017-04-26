Country(s)
Hughes Systique becomes AWS Consulting Partner to offer cloud-enabled applications and solutions
Boutique engineering R&D services and solutions provider, Hughes Systique announced on 12th April that it has joined the elite AWS Partner Network as an APN Consulting Partner.
As part of the cherished AWS Partner Network, HSC will have the opportunity to access additional resources for technical, business, and sales enablement and translate the benefits to its customer base. With more and more customers looking forward to migrating to AWS as well as developing cloud-based applications and solutions from scratch, HSC will help effectively design, architect, build, migrate, and orchestrate their workloads and applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Speaking on the bouquet of benefits that APN membership brings for our clients, Ajay Gupta, SVP Marketing, Sales and Business Development at HSC said that "By becoming an APN member we can now service our customers better with regards to their AWS needs. As their single point of contact, it will enable us to carry out development, porting and modifications to various business applications, solutions, and services required in the areas of Big Data, IoT, mobile services, media, and retail. Bolstering our competencies in AWS is a testimony to the fact that we are committed to digitally transforming the way our customers do business in the cloud era."
HSC believes that the demand for AWS support and services is a result of the increasing popularity of AWS and the demand is only going to grow further in the future. HSC has been one of the early adopters of cloud and virtualization technologies, keeping abreast of the latest innovations and actively applying them in customer projects. Our skilled engineers have been working closely with customer R&D and Products teams to address architectural and performance challenges faced in virtualized and cloud-enabled applications.
About AWS Partner Network: The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for AWS. It is focused on helping APN Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners have opportunities to create new businesses or solutions while seeing significant growth with the opportunities provided by the APN Program. As an APN Partner, you will receive business, technical, sales, and marketing resources to help enable you to grow your business and better support your customers.
