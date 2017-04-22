News By Tag
How to set up a business page with Facebook
A business is based on trust among clients and prospects. This makes you differ from other competitive players. You should have a business page on Facebook, but not just as others do have. You should have one, to get interacted and engage with your customers. And the best part is; this is free. Yes, you can create a free business page on Facebook; you don't need to pay anything.
When you have a business and running it decently; you can increase it rapidly by using Facebook. Facebook allows you to create a free business page. When you are struggling to create a business page; you can take help from this guide. Here we are sharing a step by step guide to create a business page easily.
Steps to setup a Facebook business page
1 – Select a classification
The first step is to select and define the classification, in which your business falls. First go to https://www.facebook.com/
Local Business or Place
Company, Organization, or Institution
Brand or Product
Artist, Band, or Public Figure
Entertainment
Cause or Community
Once you select the desired classification, Facebook will ask you for a business name. Here you need to be a little active as this needs to be really impressive.
2 - Basic Information
Once you will be done with the first step, then move to the next step where basic information needs to fill. This will talk about your business basic nature, a small description and some more information.
· "About"
· Upload Profile Picture
· Add to Favorites
· Reach More People
In the "About" section, you need to give ab introduction of your business, its nature, product or services and USPs. After that you will be entitled to use a profile picture, related to your business. This can be your business logo or a picture of product range. Then add the favorites, related to your business. You will also prompt to go for paid ads for your business page; you should avoid it in the initial stage.
3 - The Admin Panel
The admin panel of your Facebook page will let you manage your Facebook page. This also helps you to keep updating various posts on it. You can keep a PR team to manage it; else you can do it on your own. You will find this information on your Facebook page.
Page Info
Notifications
Page Roles
ü Settings
4 - Populate Page with Content
Once you are done with your Facebook page basic structure, you need to capitalize it. This is the time to keep some posting and activity on it; this will help you to keep users engaged. You need to keep your content engaging and interesting to users. You have various post formats to use here and also you can keep updating your cover page in a regular period of time. Also make sure to match up the cover photo dimensions 851 x 315 pixels.
Various forms of posts are
Plain text status
Photo with caption
Link with caption
Video with caption
Event page
Location check-in
5 - Measure Your Growth
You have successfully set up your Facebook page and started engaging activities on it. This is the time to check your performance with it. This will help you to measure your success and find the areas to improve. You don't need to be a tech savvy; Facebook already provides a metric to keep a track. Simply click on "Insights" option and you will these decent metrics to check your performance.
· Overview - This will give an idea of quick snapshot of various factors, as Page Likes, post reach, and overall engagement in the past 7 days
· Likes - It shows the overall fan growth and losses. You can easily see the popularity of your business and posts
· Reach – With the help of this tab you will get a decent idea about the number of people your business page viewed daily. You can easily see how it improves. In fact, you can easily check where your posts are getting lesser views, avoid such posts in the future
· Visits – You want to know from where you are getting more traffic and visitors. You can analyze this information here. In fact, a brief detail about Facebook Timelines, information tab and reviews
Simply use this guide and set up your own business page on Facebook. Whenever you find any difficulty, directly Connect with Facebook customer technical support team on the toll-free number.
