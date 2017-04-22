 
TIDESPRING, the first of four Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tide-class tankers, arrived home in the

 
 
Tidespring
Tidespring
 
April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- As military vessels become even more complex it becomes critical that integrated systems work under the strictest of conditions and are proven and extremely reliable. Servowatch Systems Limited (Servowatch), a leading UK supplier of advanced integrated ship control systems, is supplying its highly capable Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) to all four Tide-class vessels for the UK RFA.

"The Servowatch IPMS management model has been specifically designed for the marine market. Based on a continuous development concept, it is a proven performer with an unrivalled pedigree," says: Stafford Williams, Head of Research and Development.

"Designed from the ground up using the graceful degradation principle, and employing multiple levels of redundancy, synchronised databases in each node, and cluster management, the system is optimised for survivability in hostile environments," he adds.

SSL's scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessels' propulsion, power generation, cargo handling, and all the vessel auxiliary systems. Also included is a comprehensive Battle Damage Control System (BDCS) and an On-Board Training System

"With military vessels increasing in complexity while simultaneously reducing crew sizes, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical components. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful and robust IPMS solution allowing more COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) product integration. It reduces platform cost, integration time and commissioning, whilst retaining the survivability and power of the original Servowatch product," says: Andrew Burns, Sales and Marketing Director, Servowatch.

"We are really looking forward to continuing our work with RFA's own teams of experts to enhance the capability, service and integrated logistics support that the company delivers to the Royal Navy's specified requirements, "adds Wayne Ross, Chief Executive Officer.

The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to commercial or military standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.

Contact
Image Line Communications Ltd
***@imageline.co.uk
End
Source:Servowatch
Email:***@imageline.co.uk Email Verified
