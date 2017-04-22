News By Tag
* Industry
* Defense
* Navy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TIDESPRING, the first of four Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tide-class tankers, arrived home in the
"The Servowatch IPMS management model has been specifically designed for the marine market. Based on a continuous development concept, it is a proven performer with an unrivalled pedigree," says: Stafford Williams, Head of Research and Development.
"Designed from the ground up using the graceful degradation principle, and employing multiple levels of redundancy, synchronised databases in each node, and cluster management, the system is optimised for survivability in hostile environments,"
SSL's scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessels' propulsion, power generation, cargo handling, and all the vessel auxiliary systems. Also included is a comprehensive Battle Damage Control System (BDCS) and an On-Board Training System
"With military vessels increasing in complexity while simultaneously reducing crew sizes, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical components. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful and robust IPMS solution allowing more COTS (commercial off-the-shelf)
"We are really looking forward to continuing our work with RFA's own teams of experts to enhance the capability, service and integrated logistics support that the company delivers to the Royal Navy's specified requirements, "adds Wayne Ross, Chief Executive Officer.
The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to commercial or military standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.
Contact
Image Line Communications Ltd
***@imageline.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse