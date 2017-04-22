Multi Vendor Marketplace functionalities, by Cedcommerce ENHANCED

With the launch of new addons of Multi Vendor Marketplace for Magento 2 by Cedcommerce vendors are empowered better to tackle otherwise untouched aspects.

With addition of multiple addons – Store Locator, Live Support, Auto SKU generator, Vendor Online auction System, Category Attribute Mapping, – the functionalities of Cedcommerce have enhanced.Additionally new extensions for Magento 2 users like Store Locator, Barcode label generator and Wallet System were also launched.This addon forenables vendors and admin to automatically generate the SKU for their products. SKU being the identifier ID is critical to correct item tracking. This addon is compatible with Simple Product, Configurable Product, Grouped Product, Bundle Product, Virtual Product and Downloadable Product.This addon enables vendor selling with CedCommerce Multi-Vendor Marketplace add their products list their products for the auction. Here the admin holds the authority to acknowledge or refuse the request of vendors.This addon enables vendors to create different product data sets (through attributes), and assign them to the product types whose features (attributes)resembles most with the particular data set.The extension enables admin to list the geographical address of their stores. Using extension, customers can find the relevant store either by entering the Zip/Pin code or range.It is widely accepted as great customer retention tools and eases & secures the payment process as customer at once adds the money so they no longer are required to connect to their bank accounts each time they've to make payments online.The Wallet System for Magento users enables website operators to offer their customers their personal wallet where they can add money, get money in case of refunds or receive loyalty benefits from the website admin.This extension enables Magento 1 users to automate the Barcode Label generation process since barcode is an essential part of trade as it's a product identifier and contains all the relevant information that distinguishes between the two items.This extension enables Magento 2 users to add the products for auction. Upon installation of this extension Magento 2 users can ensure set the Start and End time and base price of products going for Auction.All the above extensions and addons can be downloaded from the Cedcommerce website from their respective Product Pages.