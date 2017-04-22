News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Revenue Growth Potential Likely to Attract Vendors Towards Baby Monitors Market By 2022
Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung, and Summer Infant are major vendors in the global baby monitors market
Baby Monitors Market Likely to Witness Consolidation During the Forecast Period 2016–2022
As the global baby monitors market present a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, which is expected to make it highly consolidated, says the analysts team at Beige Market Intelligence.
Vendors in the baby monitors market are increasingly indulging in the distribution and forming conglomerates to cash on the opportunities. The profitability potential is driving vendors to invest in the market. The competition among vendors is on the basis of the product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing. The product extension is going to intensify the competition during the forecast period.
View Report : http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. The six major leaders in the baby monitors market are Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung, and Summer Infant. Some of the popular baby alarm devices that are dominating the market are as following:
Lorex Baby Video Monitors
Flir Lorex offers baby video baby monitors in the market. These monitors use Lorex's digital wireless technology and offer a two-way talk system. It provides both video and audio monitor devices.
Mattel Monitors
The company offers baby monitors in the market via Fisher-Price and Sproutling. Mattel, in collaboration with Silk Labs, Qualcomm, and Microsoft's Cognitive Service and Cortana Intelligence, developed the world's first voice-controlled smart baby monitor, Aristotle. Aristotle is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor with a camera capable of object recognition and motion detection.
Motorola Baby Monitors
Motorola Mobility was a global leader in the baby monitors market in 2016. Major products offered by the company are connected baby monitors, smart nursery, video monitor, and audio monitors.
Philips AVENT Monitors
The company caters to the baby care market through Philips AVENT. Major products offered by Philips AVENT are smart monitors, video monitors, and audio monitors.
Samsung Monitors
Samsung offers both audio monitors and video monitors. In 2016, the company launched a new baby monitor, SEW3043 BrightVIEW. This monitor is an upgrade of the previous SEW-3037 model.
Summer Infant Baby Monitors
Summer Infant is an infant and juvenile products company. Its baby monitors were introduced in 2001. The company offers audio, video, and internet-connected monitors. It has also launched a new wearable audio monitor, Babble Band under Summer Infant brand.
The report also provides key strengths, strategies, opportunities of the major vendors. It also provides the prominent vendors in the audio and audio and video format. BabyPing, Dorel, Dropcam, ShenZhen Foscam, Graco, VTech, WiFi Baby, and Withings are among the other prominent vendors in the audio and audio and video format. It outlines the prominent vendors in the baby movement monitor format which include Angelcare, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza International, Exmovere, iBaby Guard, Jablotron, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep, Tomy International.
About Beige Market Intelligence
Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our market research provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.
Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also can be customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.
Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with numerous quality reports and wide industry experience, which ensures understanding of the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.
Source link: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
Contact
Beige Market Intelligence
***@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse