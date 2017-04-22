News By Tag
Global Private Group has served as lead placement agent for Direct Client Credit Provider
The Direct Client Credit Provider, part of the Global Private Group Portfolio Advisors direct investing platform, is run by the credit investment team, and will primarily invest in direct junior debt instruments, with equity participation.
It will provide capital to financial sponsors that are conducting leveraged buyouts, growth financing or recapitalization transactions for Global middle market companies.
"The successful closing demonstrates the strong demand from traditional institutional investors as well as high net worth individuals for capable, experienced, and historically successful managers of middle market credit." "The strategy is geared for success, particularly due to tailwinds coming from the rising interest rate environment."
Global Private Group is one of the largest and most experienced project finance groups in the world compromising more than 300 dedicated specialists in our offices worldwide who are fully qualified to provide financial services and products.
Stable financing, efficient execution, expert solutions and customer service are how we help clients succeed.
Our broad range of lending products in the areas of corporate lending and investment banking, combined with access to strong capital base; allows us to execute financing that supports your business objectives. Our deal professionals' industry expertise and attention to your goals during every step of the loan process allows us to offer solutions that help you achieve success.
Visit http://www.globalprivategroup.com for details.
Contact
Global Private Group
(888) 249-0213
info@globalprivategroup.com
