"Ainta" By Levon The Perfect Blends Of Hip Hop And R&B Music
Young and talent artist LeVon drops a beautiful fusion track "Aint A" that beautifully blends hip hop music with R&B. Listen to this unusual track in SoundCloud.
"AintA" begins with a beautiful synthesizer note which sets the tone for the whole track. The Levon is a native of United States and is influenced by both hip hop and R&B music both of which has originated in United States. Growing up in a music environment has always motivated him o have a music career. LeVon has already started collaborating with artists and his first track "Smooth Vibes" by Mar, from Jersey features his voice. This season he has dropped his single "AintA" that is giving new dimension to hip and R&B music. This track is beyond words and cannot be expressed until one listen to it.
LeVon has a soothing voice which depicts that he sings with feel from his soul. The track "AintA" deals with a message of "money". His wittiness in delivering the message that money is not a thing but changes the faith. His beautiful voice texture is perfect for soulful tracks and at the same time his narration style makes him a good hip hop artist. Music fanatics to enjoy the beautiful track, enter into the music gallery of newbie LeVon exclusively in SoundCloud.
