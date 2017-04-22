News By Tag
Fad Fishing In Costa Rica by Costaricafadsfishing.com
Fad fishing is always a fascinating and outstanding activity especially in the Costa Rica which is surrounded by the oceans.
Costaricafadsfishing.com brings you closer to the ultimate joy of fad fishing. You would be able to catch some of the big games on your own fad fishing charter and experience something that you have never experienced before.
Till few years ago, fad fishing was not considered as sports fishing in Costa Rica and performed in very restricted area because of the laws and legal obligations. Nowadays, fad fishing in Costa Rica is extremely popular because it gives opportunities to many researcher and scientists to explore the new species in the ocean and know more about them. Fad fishing also helps in keeping the biological balance and vegetation intact in the area.
FAD fishing in Costa Rica is really fund. FAD which is the abbreviation of "Fish Aggregating Device" is a massive devise places on the yachts or boats to attract the big fish like Mahi-Mahi, Yellowfin Tuna, Skipjack Tuna, Mackerel, Wahoo, Dorado, Bigeye Tuna, and, of course, Marlin. The Blue Marlin, in particular, is considered a real prize for those enjoying Quepos fishing FADs.
Words from the happy client's
"I have been working with Samuel for the last 3 days. I have never been treated better in my life. I will book all of my fishing plans with Quepos and will ask for Sam as much as possible. Best experience EVER! Thank you gentlemen"
For more information visit, http://www.costaricafadsfishing.com/
About Costa Rica Fad Fishing
Costa Rica Fad Fishing provides fad fishing tours and fad fishing excursion packages. For those based in Costa Rica, you can contact on 506-8712-9684to book your fad fishing tour. Fad Fishing Costa Rica also have an international phone number 877-898-4999 for international travel bookings. Alternatively, send an email to info@fadfishing.com and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
Contact
Costa Rica Fad Fishing Team
***@fadfishing.com
