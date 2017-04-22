 
News By Tag
* Creta Maris
* Crete
* Hersonissos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Heraklion
  Heraklion
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Creta Maris Beach Resort Officially Opens for 2017 Tourism Season

 
HERAKLION, Greece - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, 21st of April, Creta Maris Beach Resort had its traditional blessing and officially opened its doors and welcomed its guests for the 2017 tourism season.

In the beginning of this very positive and promising for Greek tourism year, Creta Maris Beach Resort opened its doors and officially welcomed its guests, having a traditional blessing ceremony of the resort's areas, with the presence of resort's management team and Creta Maris CEO, Andreas Metaxas.

The blessing ceremony was attended by the commander of the Hersonissos Police Department, Mr. Yiorgos Makroyiannakis, the head of the Hersonissos Fire Department, Mr. Manolis Koukakis; and the Hersonissos Deputy Mayor responsible for tourism issues, Mr. Themis Mountrakis.

During the ceremony, the hotel's manager Nikos Vlassiadis thanked guests and invited the Creta Maris team to continue the tradition of offering guests excellent service and authentic holiday experiences; a tradition that has been running for 42 years.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort:

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

Please find pictures of the ceremony on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/Jly7ynMPnD

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou,
***@maris.gr
End
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@maris.gr
Tags:Creta Maris, Crete, Hersonissos
Industry:Travel
Location:Heraklion - Heraklion - Greece
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creta Maris PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share