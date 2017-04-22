Creta Maris Beach Resort Officially Opens for 2017 Tourism Season

Contact

-- On Friday, 21of April,had itsandand welcomed its guests for the 2017 tourism season.In the beginning of this very positive and promising for Greek tourism year, Creta Maris Beach Resort opened its doors and officially welcomed its guests, having a traditional blessing ceremony of the resort's areas, with the presence of resort's management team and Creta Maris CEO, Andreas Metaxas.The blessing ceremony was attended by the commander of the Hersonissos Police Department, Mr. Yiorgos Makroyiannakis, the head of the Hersonissos Fire Department, Mr. Manolis Koukakis; and the Hersonissos Deputy Mayor responsible for tourism issues, Mr. Themis Mountrakis.During the ceremony, the hotel's manager Nikos Vlassiadis thanked guests and invited the Creta Maris team to continue the tradition of offering guests excellent service and authentic holiday experiences;a tradition that has been running for 42 years.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Please find pictures of the ceremony on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: