How to install windows 10 from usb - isupportnumber

Installing Windows 10 from USB drive is not a tough task and everyone can do it provided he has the right knowledge to perform this procedure.

-- If you are the one who is likely to install Windows 10 from USB, then take help from the following steps:-• First connect your USB to a Windows 8 or Windows 7 PC and shift all your important data at a safe place• Now open Command Prompt by typing the CMD in the start menu and then press Ctrl+Shift+Enter keys• After that open Command Prompt as an the administrator for avoiding any error. Now open the elevated prompt• when the command prompt is being launched, then you will see a UAC prompt where you are supposed to click on Yes button• After that type DISKPART in the command prompt and then hit on Enter key• Now enter LIST DISK and then press again on the Enter key to view all the connected disks• Next you are supposed to note the disk number which is assigned for internal hard disk as well as your connected USB drive• If you possess only SSD or HDD, then your disk number will be 1• Type the commands one after the other and press on Enter key after every command• Now Select Disk 1 and press Enter key, when you see clean then hit Enter key, After seeing create partition summary you need to press on Enter key• in Select Partition 1 press on Enter key• In Active option hit on Enter key• when seeing FORMAT FS=NTFS QUICK hit on Enter key• on seeing ASSIGN press Enter key• On Exit press the Enter key• When you are on Windows 8/8.1 possess the Windows 10 ISO image, then right click on the ISO image and then click on Mount option for mounting the ISO file. Once you are done with mounting, then open the option This PC and note down its drive letter• Now when you are on Windows 7, then proceed to use any image mounting software like Virtual CloneDrive and then note down the letter of the drive after you have mounted the ISO.• Now you should maximise command prompt and start executing the below mentioned steps:-• your virtual drive letter• CD BOOT and then press on Enter key• Now type the command BOOTSECT.EXE/NT60 k• Once the bootcode is updated successfully, then close this command prompt• Now copy the whole contents of the ISO image of your Windows 10 to the USB drive root• Now you possess the bootable Windows 10 USB, then turn your PC on where you are willing to install the OS Windows 10 and follow the instructions to finish the installationIn case you do not follow these steps, then call Windows 10 customer service professional right-away.