Kravis Center Announces Cast Of The Sound Of Music, May 9-14
THE NATIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION OF
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Music by RICHARD RODGERS
Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II
Book by HOWARD LINDSAY and RUSSEL CROUSE
Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp
Directed by JACK O'BRIEN
Premieres in West Palm Beach May 9-14 at The Kravis Center
(West Palm Beach, FL – April 25, 2017) Tickets are on sale now for the national touring production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien. This lavish new production will make its West Palm Beach premiere May 9-14 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as part of a North American tour. For more information, please visit www.TheSoundOfMusicOnTour.com.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. This new production is directed by Jack O'Brien (Hairspray, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Coast of Utopia), choreographed by Danny Mefford (Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brief Encounter, The Light in the Piazza).
THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when "The Sound of Music Live!" aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.
For more information, please visit www.TheSoundOfMusicOnTour.com.
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Carolyn Metskas. THE SOUND OF MUSIC soars into the Kravis Center May 9 – 14. Show times are Tuesday, May 9 at 8 pm; Wednesday, May 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm; Friday, May 12 at 8 pm; Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
The Stars of THE SOUND OF MUSIC
CHARLOTTE MALTBY (Maria Rainer) is humbled to be bringing this amazing woman's story across the nation. Charlotte was recently seen playing opposite Shirley Jones in her autobiographical musical Have You Met Miss Jones? NYC: Starting Here, Starting Now (Woman One), Icon (Princess Constance). Regional: world premiere of Empire at La Mirada Theatre (Betty/Bill Johnson), The Secret Garden at Cincinnati Playhouse and Baltimore Centerstage (Martha), Hairspray (Penny Pingleton) and Les Misérables (Fantine) at The Muny. Film: Ithaca (dir. Meg Ryan), AWOL, People People, The Last Five Years (dir. Richard LaGravenese)
NICHOLAS RODRIGUEZ (Captain Georg von Trapp). Broadway: Tarzan®. Off-Broadway:
