Kravis Center Announces Cast Of The Sound Of Music, May 9-14

 
 
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR

THE NATIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION OF

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by HOWARD LINDSAY and RUSSEL CROUSE

Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed by JACK O'BRIEN

Premieres in West Palm Beach May 9-14 at The Kravis Center

(West Palm Beach, FL – April 25, 2017) Tickets are on sale now for the national touring production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien. This lavish new production will make its West Palm Beach premiere May 9-14 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as part of a North American tour.  For more information, please visit www.TheSoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. This new production is directed by Jack O'Brien (Hairspray, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Coast of Utopia), choreographed by Danny Mefford (Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brief Encounter, The Light in the Piazza).


THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when "The Sound of Music Live!" aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.  The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.

For more information, please visit www.TheSoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

www.facebook.com/TheSoundOfMusic

www.twitter.com/SoundOfMusic

www.instagram.com/SoundOfMusicOnTour

Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Carolyn Metskas. THE SOUND OF MUSIC soars into the Kravis Center May 9 – 14. Show times are Tuesday, May 9 at 8 pm; Wednesday, May 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm; Friday, May 12 at 8 pm; Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:

This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage.  And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts. Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center, it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/.

The Stars of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

CHARLOTTE MALTBY (Maria Rainer) is humbled to be bringing this amazing woman's story across the nation. Charlotte was recently seen playing opposite Shirley Jones in her autobiographical musical Have You Met Miss Jones? NYC: Starting Here, Starting Now (Woman One), Icon (Princess Constance). Regional: world premiere of Empire at La Mirada Theatre (Betty/Bill Johnson), The Secret Garden at Cincinnati Playhouse and Baltimore Centerstage (Martha), Hairspray (Penny Pingleton) and Les Misérables (Fantine) at The Muny. Film: Ithaca (dir. Meg Ryan), AWOL, People People, The Last Five Years (dir. Richard LaGravenese), Work It, Honey!. TV: Aquarius (dir. David Duchovny/NBC). University of Michigan grad (GO BLUE!) Grateful as ever to her ladies at Abrams, Telsey + CO, this incredible company, and of course - Jack O'Brien. Follow her shenanigans on insta/twitter @cmalts!

NICHOLAS RODRIGUEZ (Captain Georg von Trapp). Broadway: Tarzan®. Off-Broadway: Toxic Avenger, Almost Heaven, Death for Five Voices, Collette Collage, Bajour. Carnegie Hall:  Guys and Dolls. Tours: Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Hair. Regional: Carousel (Helen Hayes nomination), Destiny of Desire, Mother Courage and Her Children, Oklahoma! (Helen Hayes Award), My Fair Lady (Helen Hayes nomination) and The Light in the Piazza at Arena Stage; The Ten Commandments at the Kodak Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, Wizard of Oz, Tarzan, The Buddy Holly Story at The MUNY; Mothers and Sons, Les Misérables, Master Class, Love!Valour!Compassion! at ZACH Theatre, South Pacific and The King and I at Casa Mañana. Film: Sex in the City II (also soundtrack). Television: Madam Secretary, Nick Chavez on ABC's One Life to Live (GLAAD Award). His debut CD The First Time… is available at www. psclassics.com and via iTunes. www.thenickrod.com

For interviews, photos or additional biographies, please contact:

Elizabeth Dashiell 561-543-8276 or via email at palmbeachpr@yahoo.com
