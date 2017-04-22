News By Tag
University of Essex Selects CloudCherry to Manage and Enhance Student Experience
CloudCherry helps University of Essex to understand and improve student experience at on-campus food outlets and sports centres.
Prior to CloudCherry, the University gained feedback from their students on emails and on paper. But the food courts and the sports centres attract massive amounts of users so collecting feedback via traditional methods was proving to be impractical.
Since the implementation of CloudCherry, the University has been successful in gathering data more easily and effectively. It has allowed University of Essex administrators to understand the students' perception of current levels of service and to make changes based on this feedback. This has translated into better customer satisfaction scores.
"Students are our main customers so it is imperative that they are completely satisfied with the services they receive," said Lola Adebiyi, Project & Compliance Officer of University of Essex. "CloudCherry has addressed our main challenge of quick, efficient feedback collection and management. We are completely satisfied with the CloudCherry support team as they are always there for support and all our queries are quickly looked into and reviewed."
"Education is a significant investment and our expectations are rightly high for the institutions we attend," said Vinod Muthukrishnan, CEO of CloudCherry. "We love working with the University of Essex because of their obsession with the student experience. CloudCherry is pleased to be a small part of a great institution's value proposition."
About CloudCherry
CloudCherry is the definitive real-time, omni-channel, end-to-end customer experience SaaS management platform that helps customer-facing brands track, measure, improve and deliver
customer delight – thereby increasing profitability and customer loyalty. CloudCherry is a product of Customer Analytics Technologies Inc. based in Salt Lake City, UT, and has a global presence with offices in Singapore, Bengaluru & Chennai. The company is backed by Vertex Ventures, CISCO Investments, IDG Ventures India, The Chennai Angels & Capillary Technologies. www.getcloudcherry.com
ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX
Established in the early 1960s, the University of Essex has since then become one of UK's leading academic institutions with over 85000 students from more than 140 countries and 2 Nobel laureates in its Alumni roster. With a strong commitment to excellence in teaching and excellence in research, Essex has the distinction of being the youngest University to have been conferred with the prestigious Regius Professorship for Political Science to mark HM the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Based on students' votes, the University achieved a high Student Satisfaction score of 90% in the 2016 National Student Survey which is among the top 10 of the mainstream English Universities. To know more about the University of Essex, please visit www.essex.ac.uk.
Contact
Customer Analytics Technologies Inc.
PREM K VISWANATH
***@getcloudcherry.com
