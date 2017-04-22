 
News By Tag
* plots in Indore
* residential projects in Indore
* Properties In Indore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Ruchi Realty Sets Residential Housing Benchmark with Oscar Residential Plots for Sale

Ruchi Realty has over the years become synonymous for setting the standard for modern living with its lifestyle residential projects in cities like Indore and Bhopal.
 
 
Ruchi Realty
Ruchi Realty
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
plots in Indore
residential projects in Indore
Properties In Indore

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

INDORE, India - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Ruchi Realty is the real estate arm of Ruchi Group of Industries. The company has in the past 3 years won a number of industry awards for its real estate projects located in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Kolkata to name a few.

The company has also won the prestigious Golden Brick Awards 2016, Dubai for Active Acres, Kolkata that has been acknowledged by industry peers and experts as being a major landmark in the landscape of residential towers in Kolkata's Rajarhat area. The scale of Active Acres by Ruchi Realty is a project never before attempted by real estate developers before.

Ruchi Realty is currently riding high on the wave of success from its latest residential project – Oscar-The Billionaire's Destination. Oscar is a premium residential property offering plots in Indore for sale on ownership basis to people looking for discrete living premises.

The company has left no stone unturned to give residential projects in Indore all the amenities that a premium buyer would ask for when looking to invest in a high real estate value projects. A unique presentation of empirical lifestyle experience, architecturally the concept for the project reflects the traditional heritage living coupled with design influences that are current and appeals to the taste of modern generation.

Some of the modern amenities offered at the Oscar are a large swimming pool access to which is allowed to plot owners, modern club house and outdoor tennis court and badminton court. Security is one of the high points of the residential project.

For more details visit http://ruchirealty.com/indore/oscar/

Contact Details
+91-731 401 8009 / 731 401 8010
+91-738 993 3344
+91-731 2513285
oscar@ruchirealty.com

Contact
Ruchi Realty
***@ruchirealty.com
End
Source:Ruchi Realty
Email:***@ruchirealty.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GoSite Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share