Ruchi Realty Sets Residential Housing Benchmark with Oscar Residential Plots for Sale
Ruchi Realty has over the years become synonymous for setting the standard for modern living with its lifestyle residential projects in cities like Indore and Bhopal.
The company has also won the prestigious Golden Brick Awards 2016, Dubai for Active Acres, Kolkata that has been acknowledged by industry peers and experts as being a major landmark in the landscape of residential towers in Kolkata's Rajarhat area. The scale of Active Acres by Ruchi Realty is a project never before attempted by real estate developers before.
Ruchi Realty is currently riding high on the wave of success from its latest residential project – Oscar-The Billionaire's Destination. Oscar is a premium residential property offering plots in Indore for sale on ownership basis to people looking for discrete living premises.
The company has left no stone unturned to give residential projects in Indore all the amenities that a premium buyer would ask for when looking to invest in a high real estate value projects. A unique presentation of empirical lifestyle experience, architecturally the concept for the project reflects the traditional heritage living coupled with design influences that are current and appeals to the taste of modern generation.
Some of the modern amenities offered at the Oscar are a large swimming pool access to which is allowed to plot owners, modern club house and outdoor tennis court and badminton court. Security is one of the high points of the residential project.
For more details visit http://ruchirealty.com/
Contact Details
+91-731 401 8009 / 731 401 8010
+91-738 993 3344
+91-731 2513285
oscar@ruchirealty.com
Contact
Ruchi Realty
***@ruchirealty.com
