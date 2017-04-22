News By Tag
The Evolution of SBL in Virtual Reality
2016 was a landmark year for SBL Knowledge Services Ltd, CEO Mr Gopakumar Pillai came up with the idea to expand the existing post production VFX wing into the rapidly advancing world of Virtual Reality. The rest as they say, is "history".
Gopa says "SBL VR was envisioned from our very successful VFX model for post production services to keep up with modern times and technology. Our endeavor was to setup the first outsourcing hub in India for VR stitch, stabilization and paint. Almost six months down the line with a great team of industry veterans, talented artists and the most advanced software to boot we are almost there but the journey continues. The next giant leap will be towards an end to end pipeline for immersive and augmented experiences in partnership with leading international VR companies and studios worldwide. Quality, excellence, value and innovation will take precedence in positioning SBL VR & VFX as No 1 in the domain for customers and partners alike"
The beginning was no cake walk. To be the best you needed the best artists in this highly creative world and then there was the challenge of getting together a good pipeline to ensure quality delivery. SBL has always prided itself at being the best in whatever we undertake.
Enter Tom Sinnott, VFX & VR veteran for over 3 decades of experience who joined hands with Griboshin Vellanthrov whose wide ranging experience was gained at the grassroots with Technicolor, PSYOP, Legend3D, Digital Art Media, Famous Studios, Prime Focus Ltd etc. As Tom put it "I wanted a team behind the scenes, in response to Hollywood's expanding need for VR and VFX services, who combined their artistic skills with the finest software available and then innovate to get the best output in the still emerging industry where the leading companies were looking for ways to manage the footage and get the best 360 immersive experience."
An excited Grib said "The SBL VFX/VR facility was started with a vision to create a strong empowered team with a good pipeline and high compliance standards. As easy as it may look to put a team together the dynamics involved in aligning teamwork and productivity is quite another.
After a lot of R&D on the pipeline we partnered with the The Foundry to use Nuke/CaraVR as our primary tool for all VFX prep and VR related services we provide. The Nuke/Cara VR pipeline has enabled us to uniquely position ourselves to do a wide range of activities (stabilizing/
The 300+ seat ultra modern, state of the art facility in the beautiful coastal city of Kochi in India houses the production house of SBL VR where projects are turned out 24/7 by teams (Stitch, Roto, Paint, Compositing, Supervisors and Managers) working in shifts - creativity flows, ideas are born and the camaraderie is special.
But it was not all smooth sailing when we started a year back. As Abhilash Pillai, Manager (Marketing and Business Development)
We have contributed "behind the scenes" with JAUNT VR in the making of the highly acclaimed "Invisible" Stereo VR series and many other prestigious projects, raising the bar high. Infosec adhered and enforced with ISO 27001 certification and fully compliant to MPAA regulations, we look to expand our client base across geographies. In addition to the high quality of our work, the pricing is affordable which we achieve by passing on benefits through process engineering, location and workflow efficiencies.
For more details, visit - http://vr.sblcorp.com/
