Spatial Corp. Joins ADAPT to Extend Capabilites
New member brings 3D software development expertise to additive manufacturing technologies
"Spatial will use its membership in ADAPT to bolster our technical expertise in additive manufacturing and strengthen our relationships in the industry. We also believe that our existing partnerships with many AM hardware and software providers can expand ADAPT's capabilities,"
Bagley added that Spatial views membership in ADAPT as a valuable extension to the company's additive manufacturing market strategy. Supporting research that advances the broader adoption of additive manufacturing is directly in line with Spatial's goal to help grow the market for its customers.
"Spatial's membership in ADAPT adds a member focused on the software workflows for 3D printing, which is also at the heart of many of our data-driven research activities. Through both 3D printing equipment manufacturers and developers of specialty software applications, Spatial accelerates the efficient industrial application of 3D additive manufacturing. This area of expertise represents another strong partnership for our organization and its members," said ADAPT Technical Director Aaron Stebner.
About Spatial
Spatial Corp, a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits (SDKs) for technical applications across multiple industries. Spatial's 3D modeling, 3D visualization, and 3D interoperability SDKs help accelerate 3D innovation and expand what is possible. Customers are able to maintain focus on core competencies, while reducing cost and time-to-market. For over 30 years, Spatial's 3D SDKs have been adopted by many of the world's most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information on Spatial, visit https://www.spatial.com/
About ADAPT
The Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) is a research and development organization dedicated to the creation of next-generation data informatics and advanced characterization technologies for additive manufacturing technologies. ADAPT uses these tools to help industry and government qualify, standardize, assess, and optimize advanced manufacturing processes and parts. Several levels of membership to the ADAPT consortium are available. Founding industry members include Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Faustson Tool, Lockheed Martin, Citrine Informatics. Grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) was provided to Manufacturer's Edge and The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. For more information, find ADAPT at http://adapt.mines.edu/
