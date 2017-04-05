 
2017 Spring Yarn Knit Out and Crochet Community Event!

 
 
DENVER - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Cassandra Allen -Brown

Bags By CAB, LLC

Bags By CAB - Yarn Shoppe

Bags By CAB –Production & Events

Home of the Denver Crochet Guild

Yarn Shoppe Studio

1635 Tremont Pl.,

Denver, CO 80202

Phone 720.473.2598

www.BagsByCAB.com (Retail)

http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com (Education) http://www.bagsbycab.com/Up_Coming_Events.html(Events) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_rkFCC4vqo (Event Video) www.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denver (Instagram) www.yarnshoppestudio.com (Yarn Shoppe)

https://squareup.com/store/yarn-shoppe (Retail) http://www.ravelry.com/designers/cassandra-allen-brown/patterns (Patterns) https://goo.gl/maps/NKaFYLB6uWE2 (Google Page)

Press Release

A Celebration of Fiber Artisans at the Spring Community Event!

BAGS BY CAB - YARN SHOPPE TO HOST 8TH ANNUAL SPRING YARN COMMUNITY EVENT SPECTACULAR IN DOWNTOWN DENVER! FREE EVENT!

Denver, CO, April 5, 2017:

It's Time to Shoppe till you drop, Knit till you quit!!!

Bags By CAB - Yarn Shoppe, 1635 Tremont Pl, Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598, www.BagsByCAB.com, and www.YarnShoppeStudio.com specializing in fiber arts knit and crochet, and home of the Denver Crochet Guild, hosts its 8th Annual Spring Artisans Community Event Spectacular, June 1 - 3, 2017, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 1635 Tremont Pl., Denver, CO 80202.

This free community event is not to be missed! Join us as we celebrate local artisans! The largest event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the Spring Artisans Community Event Spectacular is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB - Yarn Shoppe a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for local artisans, designers and entrepreneurs to showcase their designs, small business, connect with the community, and shop LOCAL! CHARITY: Please bring a baby blanket and booties to benefit Denver Health Foundation's Newborns in Need program: http://www.denverhealthfoundation.org/why-give/what-we-fund/.

We are proud to bring Denver's Best fiber artisans directly to you! Shop till you drop all THREE days! On Saturday June 3rd visit with the Denver Crochet Guild, and local artisans. Bring a project on Saturday. Shop all artisans' wares Thursday – Saturday! Let's not forget our amazing hand spun, hand dyed wool, alpaca, sock and shawl yarns, DK and luscious Merino yarns! Visit: www.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denver (Instagram) Win daily door prizes and sign up for our $100 Gift Basket drawing!

Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds" and pick up several genuine designer and vintage handbags www.VintageHandbagsDenver.com in our Shoppe! Grab your knitting project, pick up your Girlfriends, and experience the fun and excitement of the day! Saturday, June 3, 2017, 10:30am – 3:30pm. Grab a parking meter, or $7 Garage parking on Saturday, and after 4:00pm Thursday. Visit our website: http://www.bagsbycab.com/Up_Coming_Events.html, and http://yarnshoppestudio.blogspot.com Watch our Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_rkFCC4vqo Call: 720.473.2598. See you there! CAB



For Release 9 a.m. MST, April 28, 2017

