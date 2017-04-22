News By Tag
Outstanding collection of Asian art and objects will be sold May 6th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers
A large and impressive Japanese Meiji period (1868-1912) bronze censer and a large Japanese mid-20th century gilt over red lacquer carved wood Kannon Buddha are expected top lots in an auction slated for May 6th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers.
The sale will get underway promptly at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time, with internet bidding available through LiveAuctioneers.com, Auctionzip.com, Bidsquare.com, Invaluabl.com, eBay Live and the Bruneau & Co. website. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held May 4th, from 9-5, and May 5th from noon to 9 pm.
Doors will open on auction day at 9 am, giving bidders and attendees a last chance to preview the more than 440 lots of Chinese, Japanese, Indian and other Southeast Asian artworks and objects. Offered will be 18th century Chinese porcelains, rare Japanese Meiji period bronzes, Chinese turquoise glazed porcelain, Japanese Satsuma porcelain and Japanese Kutani porcelain.
Also sold will be Japanese and Chinese cloisonné, circa 1850 to 1920 Chinese snuff bottles, miniature Japanese Satsuma vases, and oversized Chinese and Japanese porcelain pieces – hundreds of lots of porcelain, bronze, cloisonné, jade, glass and more, all from one collection.
The large Japanese Meiji period bronze censer, impressive at 50 ¼ inches tall, is decorated with raised panels, one of birds in trees and the other of dueling Samurai warriors, surmounted by a figural cover of an immortal and Shishi dog. The censer is supported by a finely cast Qilin figure and is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction, carrying a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000.
The Japanese carved wood Kannon Buddha, standing a stout 58 inches tall, is depicted seated in dhyanasana on a fine, multifaceted double lotus base with hands in dhyana mudra beautified by an intricately reticulated mandorla. The piece is showing wear but should still hit $2,000-$3,000.
Chinese vases are a big hit with collectors. A fine 18th century porcelain mottled apple green crackle glaze vase, sitting on a flat foot rising into a tapered ovoid body with a short next and a flared rim, 5 ¾ inches tall, has an estimate of $600-$900; while an early 20th century Chinese Republic period eggshell porcelain vase, decorated with three roosters surrounding an insect below a tree with calligraphy on the reverse, 10 ¼ inches tall, should command $300-$500.
Additional Chinese offerings will include a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) bronze figure of the deity Vaishravana, depicted on lion back wearing ornate armor and holding a mongoose on a single lotus base, 11 ¼ inches tall (est. $600-$900); and a Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) carved Peking glass snuff bottle, pink in color and decorated with an incised flying crane over flowers and adorned with opposing blue Mandarin ducks in relief. The snuff bottle should sell for $400-$600.
Returning to Japan, a large pair of Meiji period bronze elephants, naturalistically mottled midstride with their trunks raised and both bearing a raised seal, both 18 inches tall, will be sold as one lot with an estimate of $1,000-$2,000;
From India, a 15th century (or earlier) carved stone stele of a standing Vishnu depicted alongside another deity, 17 inches tall, in good condition and complete with wooden stand and the original Leslie Hindman lot tag, is expected to sell for $600-$900; while, returning once more to Japan, a Meiji period Kutani porcelain censer, diminutive at just 4 ¾ inches in height and decorated with tightly written calligraphy and gilt floral banding around the rim, is expected to bring $200-$300.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Saturday, May 6th auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. To contact Bruneau & Co. via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com.
