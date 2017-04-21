News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
It Takes A Village - A Community United
Gateway Academy is a private K-12th grade day school; specializing in Twice-Exceptional students (academically bright with High Functioning Autism). The new campus will create the first private day school in the State of Arizona serving this unique population. Twice-Exceptional education is an educational approach backed by 35 years of research and best practices tailored to the unique needs of 2e students. Gateway serves students that have a diagnosis of High Functioning Autism,Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder, Anxiety, Depression, Social/School Anxiety, and other learning disabilities. Gateway is the only school in the State of Arizona solely specializing in this population, and is celebrating over 12 years in the Valley.
According Robin Sweet, Founder of Gateway Academy, "It Takes a Village, A Community United," this campus and this day have truly been made possible by the generous community donors and teams volunteers. The public is invited to celebrate the students, people and businesses from all over the Valley who have selflessly and tirelessly supported Gateway Academy.
The event will include live entertainment by the Gateway Academy Rock Band and Bill Dutcher Modern Acoustic Guitars and hands-on educational activities such as a tortoise habitat, which will allow children to learn about the animal through close interaction. Children will also be able to learn about plant life and gardening at the horticulture garden, both provided by The Home Depot on Tatum & Bell. Families will enjoy the latest playground installation provided by Exerplay.
There will be a variety of delicious foods and snacks to choose from, provided by restaurants from all over the Valley, including JJ's Louisiana BBQ, Rita's Italian Ice, and more!
To get the crowd moving other activities to get the kids moving include Nerf Wars and Bubble Soccer. Bubble Soccer allows kids to run and play while staying safe inside a giant inflatable ball! School of Dronez will be on campus providing everyone the opportunity to learn about drones and even how to fly them!
There will also be several booths around campus run by the wonderful and generous members of the community. These booths will provide families and other community members with information on 2e students and the resources that are available for them. Scottsdale Community College, The Clubhouse Innovative Therapy Centers will have a booth on campus, as well as DreamCatchers, ESA, Scottsdale Community College, Civitan Foundation, Silver Tree Special Needs Planning, and Hunkapi Equine Therapy will also have a booth where community members can learn about the healing power of horses.
So stop by and join us in celebrating the community and recognizing Autism Awareness Month that made this beautiful new campus possible!
About Gateway Academy Gateway Academy is a private K-12 day school specializing in 2e (Twice Exceptional)
Contact
Rhonda S. Verona
RSVP PR
***@rsvppr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse