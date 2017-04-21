News By Tag
ThinOPTICS Partners With Quincy Jones To Launch Curated Collection Benefitting Three Transformative
Innovative Reading Glasses Brand Teams Up with Musician & Renowned Humanitarian Quincy Jones for Key Charity Event
On April 27th, the Quincy Jones Curated Collection will launch at the Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love® Gala in Las Vegas that is held annually to help fund research for a variety of degenerative brain diseases. This star-studded fundraiser donates proceeds to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and will honor Ronald O. Perelman and feature performances from such A-listers as Gwen Stefani and Jon Bon Jovi.
Eager to aid Keep Memory Alive and their Patient and Caregiver programs through fundraising efforts, ThinOPTICS will be donating glasses from the Quincy Jones Curated Collection to every guest at the Power of Love Gala. Additionally, a portion of the profits from online sales of the collection will be split between Keep Memory Alive, ArtLifting and the Quincy Jones Foundation.
"My partnership with ThinOPTICS truly makes my soul smile...a portion of the sales from our ThinOPTICS collection positively impacts lives through art, while also giving the gift of clear vision!" says Jones regarding this altruistic collaboration.
ThinOPTICS began working with social enterprise and benefit corporation, ArtLifting, in December to create a line designed by artists impacted by homelessness or disabilities. Since the launch of that partnership, ThinOPTICS has made extensive donations to benefit ArtLifting artists and the program itself and the upcoming Quincy Jones Curated Collection will continue to aid this cause by featuring six colorful selections designed by ArtLifting artists - Charles Blackwell, Douglas Pendleton and Billy Megargel- each handpicked by Quincy.
Named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century, Quincy Jones is widely praised for his brilliant musical abilities and far-reaching philanthropic endeavors in years past. Through The Quincy Jones Foundation, Jones provides restoration support in the Gulf Coast and financial resources for initiatives that work to eradicate global children's issues in areas of conflict, malaria, and clean water shortages.
"Beyond designing eyewear that enhances the lives of our customers, ThinOPTICS is a brand that is committed to making a difference,"
The Quincy Jones Curated Collection can be purchased at http://www.thinoptics.com/
