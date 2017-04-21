News By Tag
Southeastern IT Consulting Firm Adds Cybersecurity Division, Launches EDTS Cyber
Information technology firm EDTS has added to its capabilities with the launch of EDTS Cyber -- a business unit focused exclusively on delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions to organizations across the Southeast.
Based out of the EDTS headquarters in Augusta, Georgia and supported from the firm's regional offices in Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina, EDTS Cyber delivers SOC 2 Type 2 certified managed security services, supported by a state-of-the-
"Since 1999, EDTS has been providing clients with world-class managed I.T. services to keep their systems running and optimized, while maximizing their technology investment,"
"As our clients – ranging from federal agencies across America to private companies and municipal governments right here in our home communities – face tighter budgets, increasing risk landscapes, and greater regulations and compliance mandates, the need for EDTS Cyber is ever apparent. Our team of highly certified and specially trained security professionals are able to commit the expertise, talent, and resources to address this critical gap."
Among the services and solutions delivered by EDTS Cyber are a comprehensive, customizable suite of real-time monitoring services utilizing advanced tools like security information and event management (SIEM), intrusion detection systems (IDS) and event correlation, security framework assessments, network penetration testing, social engineering, security awareness training for employees of organizations, and full incident response and remediation services – to include forensics if needed, noted Johnson.
With many organizations hoping they are exempt from the risks of cybercrime, Johnson points out that the cost of online crime has already surpassed $3 trillion and is expected to double in the next 4 years.* With hackers pursuing information including financial data, intellectual property, identity information, passwords and payment information today, "Organizations need to increase their defenses, because there is no end in sight to cyberattacks... they are only going to escalate."
The increasing role of technology in the operations of every business has led to a focus by cybercriminals on those organizations with the least protection. A proliferation of outdated systems, unpatched operating systems, out-of-date browsers and limited training on security requirements for internal staff makes small and mid-sized organizations and local/regional government entities particularly vulnerable, according to national security experts.
Even as the rapidly growing EDTS organization continues to add customers and staff across the Southeast – regularly making regional and national fastest-growing company lists, such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, which it has achieved seven straight years – Johnson sees EDTS Cyber as the catalyst for another wave of growth for his organization.
"I.T. security conversations have now moved from the server room to the board room, as leaders of organizations of every size come to realize that they have an obligation to protect their systems, their data and intellectual property, and their customers' data because the bad guys are actively trying to attack them," said Johnson. "This region – and particularly the CSRA – is truly blessed in that we are a focal point of cybersecurity and awareness with U.S. Army Cyber Command and the National Security Agency's facilities at Fort Gordon. It enables us to attract the highest level of talent and gain the support of global innovators in cybersecurity solutions...allowing EDTS Cyber to deliver leading edge technologies and services to our clients."
"While EDTS Cyber and EDTS are currently comprised of over 75 of the most credentialed and capable I.T. and security experts in the region, we anticipate more than doubling the size of our organization in the next 3-5 years, with much of that growth coming right here in the CSRA."
The 75-person EDTS Cyber and EDTS organizations serve customers across America 24.7.365 from four Southeastern offices in Columbia and Greenville, S.C., Asheville, N.C. and Augusta, GA. One of America's most honored I.T. organizations, EDTS keeps clients' systems running and optimized, while maximizing their technology investment and removing the everyday burden of supporting I.T. so they can concentrate on their business. EDTS Cyber helps organizations protect their data, secure their systems, educate their employees and respond and recover to a cyber incident. Learn more by calling 855.411.EDTS or visit http://www.EDTSCyber.com.
