Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine Covers Orange County Businessman Ken Ketner Fundraising
Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine reports on Orange County business Kenneth Ketner and his work with City of Hope and the Let's Be Frank About Cancer research and fund raising committee.
Born and raised in Southern California, Ken Ketner is a long-time Newport Beach resident and businessman. He first met CPA Frank Di Bella in the late 1990s, and was impressed with Frank's personal passion for helping others, especially his commitment to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Mr. Di Bella organized a special event every year for more than 20 years that has helped raise money for the nonprofit.
In 2011, Di Bella faced a life-threatening battle. His cancer had returned with a vengeance. Given a diagnosis of only a few months to live by local doctors, Frank turned to the City of Hope because of their experience in developing powerful cancer treatments that saves lives. That decision saved his life, and Di Bella's passion for helping others was refocused.
That resulted in the founding of the "Let's be Frank about Cancer" fundraiser, and, with the help of friends like Ketner, has raised more than $4 million for the City of Hope.
When Frank asked for my help, it was an easy yes," says Ketner, whose wife Cheri, a successful realtor in Newport Beach, also became a willing "Let's Be Frank About Cancer" committee member.
Inspired by Sinatra's famous song "Fly Me To The Moon," this year's gala, "Fly Me To A Cure," was successfully attended by more than 400 guests. The evening was a celebration of life, of giving back, and of new discoveries.
During the evening, His Excellency Milan Panic, former Prime Minister of Yugoslavia, was honored for his $1 million gift to the City of Hope. Likewise, Dr. Sumanta "Monty" Pal, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and Co-Director, Kidney Cancer Program, was recognized for his role in saving DiBella's life and for his contributions at the Milan Panic Laboratory for Molecular Medicine at the City of Hope. The final fundraising efforts raised more than $713,000 for City of Hope that night.
Summing up the spirit of the evening and its mission, Ken Ketner stated,
"Our community is very committed and generous to nonprofits, and we know all of these organizations could use more help."
He added;
"I wish the entire community had been present to witness the success and passion that this year's event created. I believe that if people in our community witnessed the energy in that room, next year's event would be overwhelming."
About Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine
Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine was started in 2013. This monthly publication was created exclusively for and about the residents in Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, and Newport Coast. The publication's mission is to play a role in helping the community flourish, by producing a private magazine filled with news and special events that take place each and every month. Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine coverage strives to be s the true pulse of what's happening and important in the Coastal Orange County area.
Every month they highlight different articles such as a family spotlight, home of the month and a business spotlight. Information on the latest hot spots in the area is also covered. Special featured spotlights will include local history, students of the month, hometown heroes, and how the community "pays it forward".
About Kenneth Ketner
Kenneth (Ken) Ketner was born in Los Angeles California. His early successes and struggles would formulate his personality and commitment to others, from which he grew. After attending Cal Poly Pomona Mr. Ketner started a career in the securities industry as retail stock broker for a New York Firm. He became involved in several charities and civic organizations doing public service in his community He focuses his philanthropic efforts to organizations in the Southern California region, where he feels he can see the direct results. For more information on charities that Ken supports visit: http://www.kennethketner.org
