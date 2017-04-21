News By Tag
Carol Roullard Art Featured In Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Show
Carol Roullard's micro-crystal fine art photography has been juried the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Show "A Certain View," going on now.
The show began March 16th and will run through July 17th. The public reception will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
"I'm honored to have five of my pieces chosen to be part of the group art show," says Artist Carol Roullard. "The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza is a celebrated fixture in Ventura County. To know that my art is hanging in the walls of one of their great theaters brings me immense pride."
Artist Carol Roullard combines chemistry, micrography and photography to create remarkably unique fine art. Carol's work challenges viewers to interpret new worlds, fantastic landscapes, sublime seascapes and other unanticipated sights. "The entire process of creating my micro-crystal art truly excites me; from growing the crystals to witnessing the awe in people's expressions when viewing a printed piece for the first time," says Ms. Roullard. "Everyone sees something different. People are captivated by the abstract but inexplicably familiar shapes and structures in the crystal formations."
Location: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
