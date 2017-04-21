 
Industry News





Carol Roullard Art Featured In Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Show

Carol Roullard's micro-crystal fine art photography has been juried the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Show "A Certain View," going on now.
 
 
Hawk Walk - Carol Roullard Art - T.O. Civic Arts Plaza
Hawk Walk - Carol Roullard Art - T.O. Civic Arts Plaza
MOORPARK, Calif. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Carol Roullard is participating in the "A Certain View" group show in the Kavli Theater in the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. Five pieces of the artist's micro-crystal fine art photography aluminum prints, Hawk Walk, Molten Tide, Rose Mountains at Sunset, Shoreline and Wild Granite Rose, were selected and are currently on display.

The show began March 16th and will run through July 17th. The public reception will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

"I'm honored to have five of my pieces chosen to be part of the group art show," says Artist Carol Roullard. "The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza is a celebrated fixture in Ventura County. To know that my art is hanging in the walls of one of their great theaters brings me immense pride."

Artist Carol Roullard combines chemistry, micrography and photography to create remarkably unique fine art. Carol's work challenges viewers to interpret new worlds, fantastic landscapes, sublime seascapes and other unanticipated sights. "The entire process of creating my micro-crystal art truly excites me; from growing the crystals to witnessing the awe in people's expressions when viewing a printed piece for the first time," says Ms. Roullard. "Everyone sees something different. People are captivated by the abstract but inexplicably familiar shapes and structures in the crystal formations."

Location: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

PR Permalink with Press Images: http://www.carolroullardart.com/thousand-oaks-civic-arts-...

Source:
Email:***@carolroullardart.com
Posted By:***@carolroullardart.com Email Verified
Tags:Art Exhibition, Art Show, Fine Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Moorpark - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
