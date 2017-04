3D Industries – Experts at Sport Fishing Apparel & Technical Gear Manufacturing

- 3D Industries offers offering custom development for private label apparel and accessories with specialized fabrics, treatments, trims, technical features to clients in the Sport Fishing Industry in 2017.

Mike Mendoza

Mike Mendoza

-- 3D Industries offers manufacturing and development services for premium sport fishing apparel and accessories;with a range of service options, proprietary fabrics, advanced trim sourcing, technical construction, functional features, water resistant/proof materials and UV treatments. 3D handles all aspects of manufacturing from development to delivery. 3D specializes in all types of custom apparel ranging from performance outerwear, UV wicking shirts, waterproof bags, technical angler shirts and shorts, kill bags, headwear, and accessories.3D has a large network of direct factory relationships with over 30 years of manufacturing technical sportswear to a higher quality and quicker turnaround; we are experts with all the variables in the manufacturing chain. 3D's services are perfect for sports fishing companies looking to source production for advanced features with custom designs, sublimated prints, or technical feature development. 3D is currently expanding its capabilities for clients in the angler/sport fishing industries. We have decades of working with million dollar brands worldwide; the knowledge that comes from years of experience in the sport apparel marketplace gives 3D Industries the edge over other private label manufacturing firms."3D Industries is already producing high quality sports apparel for many brands in the sport fishing, marketplace. We are experts at waterproofing, cold/foul weather gear, UV clothing, anti-bacterial, light weight breathable fabrics, interlocked seams, and technical functionality. Features that exemplify a quality sport garment. The modern angler markets demands a higher standard, we would like to meet this demand." Said Mike Mendoza, 3D's Marketing Director.For over 30 years, 3D Industries has manufactured custom technical clothing, luggage sportswear, and accessories for top brands worldwide. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, USA their team of designers, developers and production professionals are experts that understand technical apparel and accessories, from aesthetics and trends, to the performance logistics for many sports and apparel industries. 3D industries factories are capable of producing a range of technical apparel products and sportswear and are compliant to the highest level of quality standards and timeline assurance in the business.To learn more please visit 3D Industries at: http://www.3d- ind.com