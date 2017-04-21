News By Tag
Children's book author, Denise Ditto Satterfield, wins Grand Prize in the Little Peeps Competition
Denise Ditto Satterfield, children's book author, was thrilled to learn she had won the Grand Prize Award in the Little Peeps category with the Chanticleer Novel Writing Competition.
The First Place Category Award Winners competed for the Little Peeps Grand Prize Award for the 2016 Early Readers. The winners were announced and recognized at the annual Chanticleer Authors Conference and Awards Gala, in Bellingham, Washington, on April 1st, 2017.
The Little Peeps Award recognizes emerging new talent and outstanding works each year in the genre of Childhood Early Readers and authors from around the world compete.
More than $30,000 worth of cash and prizes was awarded to the Chanticleer Novel Writing Competition winners! Fifteen different genres enter novels and compete on an international level.
Denise received an award package that included a complimentary Chanticleer Book Review of the winning title, digital award badges, shelf talkers, book stickers, and other items.
She stated, "I am more than thrilled and honored to receive this award," she continued by saying, "The Tooth Collector Fairies is a series of books dedicated to educating children about the importance of keeping their teeth healthy. The stories in my books are not only educational, but also entertaining to the young, creative mind. Delighting young readers through the magical world of 'Brushelot' is so much fun and I love seeing all their smiling faces."
About the Chanticleer Reviews - they were founded in 2011 as a response to the growing need for a company invested in the success of authors, whether independently or traditionally published. Today's authors are independent entrepreneurs and it is crucial they become proactive in their own success. Chanticleer offers an array of services and tools for authors, which can help authors achieve their publishing goals.
Their mission is to discover today's best books through editorial book reviews and writing competitions and to help the authors of those books achieve their publishing goals.
Denise is available for school visits and book signings at various events across the country. Visit her online at http://ToothCollectorFairies.com/
To learn more about the awards and competitions, visit https://www.chantireviews.com.
Carmen Wisenbaker, Penworth Marketing
***@penworth.com
