United Premier Soccer League Announces Florida Sunbelt Conference Expansion

Miami-based Christian Vallejos Named UPSL Sunbelt Conference Operations Manager
 
 
UPSL_SunbeltConference
UPSL_SunbeltConference
 
LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) has named Christian Vallejos as Operations Manager of the league's new Florida Sunbelt Conference, which is set to kick off in Fall 2017.

Vallejos, 30, played professionally in the North American Soccer League (NASL), the United Soccer League (USL) and internationally during a recently concluded playing career.

Most notably a player for the now defunct Atlanta Silverbacks of the North American Soccer League (NASL), Vallejos has been working as a coach and professional soccer consultant in South Florida.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This is very exciting news for the UPSL. Christian Vallejos is a dynamic young man with experience playing in the lower tiers of U.S. soccer who connects very easily with the new generation of owners, players and fans. He understands the landscape of the game in America very well, and he's coveted in the soccer industry for his work as a consultant. The UPSL is pleased to be working with Mr. Vallejos to launch Florida's Pro Development soccer market."

The UPSL Sunbelt Conference will begin play with the 2017 Fall Season. Teams will be added in the coming weeks.

UPSL Sunbelt Conference Operations Manager Christian Vallejos said, "I'm excited. I believe a lot in the UPSL and the progression of the league. That's why I had to make the call to UPSL Commissioner Yan Skwara to see how I can be a part of this."

Vallejos, a native of Miami, Vallejos was a two-time Florida Division 6 state champion (2004 & '05) at Miami Sunset High School and played two seasons at Georgia Perimeter College, winning a National Junior College Association national championship in '07.

He spent time in Argentina with Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza Argentine ('07-'09) before playing for Puerto Rico United (USL) in '10 returning to the United States in '11 to play for Atlanta Silverbacks (NASL).

A resident of Miami, Vallejos will promote UPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model while working to secure sponsorships.

"I've been working with some other leagues and because of that I've followed the whole landscape of U.S. soccer," Vallejos said. "The UPSL was one that was making its way into my Twitter feed a lot and the number of teams surprised me. I thought, 'They must be doing something right.' At a certain point, it was time to get involved because everyone can see the UPSL is headed in the right direction."

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
