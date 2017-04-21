 
The Mighty Stash Pack™, Re-inventing the Lunch Bag

 
 
The Mighty Stash Pack™, Re-inventing the Lunch Bag
The Mighty Stash Pack™, Re-inventing the Lunch Bag
 
Tags:

Tags:
Crowdfunding
Kickstarter
Healthy Living

Industry:
Food

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Who would have thought…

Consumers spend aprox $3,000 a year on lunch when eating out
Eating home cooked food is the single most important factor in determining a healthy lifestyle

So what would further motivate you to bring your lunch to work?

A small Brooklyn based company believes the solution lies in a new lunch bag concept that is designed to overhaul what a lunch bag even looks like.

Terrence Kelleman, the owner of DYNOMIGHTY and inventor of the new Mighty Stash Pack™ has "re-invented the lunch bag" to better serve the practical needs of a lunch bag.

The design has two major features that appeal to parents and professionals alike, they conveniently store flat when not in use and they  easily flip inside out for quick and thorough cleaning.

The concept launched on Kickstarter a week ago and has smashed through it's initial goal in 24 hours and went on to sell over 500 units in just a few days.

KICKSTARTER - http://bit.ly/MightyStashPackonKS

The product video demonstrates just how flat the Mighty Stash Pack can get yet how it expands to hold up to 16 mandarins giving you more than enough space for a hearty lunch from home.

The product has been wildly successful among women between 35-45 and males between 25-35 which Kelleman attributes to the fact that more guys see the bag as a great carry-all bag for packing on the go. While women who are older might be buying the Mighty Stash Bag for their families.

Either way the launch has been a huge hit for the small company of 5 who hopes to see it hit some major retailers by Summer for travelers or as a great Back to School product.

Retail: $19.95 (Kickstarter as low as 40% off when you pre-order)

Available at www.dynomighty.com

High Res Photography: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1geJfbnDuYWyuYuKOApFwHXs...

Product Facts

Developed over a year and a half with extensive testing and consumer feedback the final product has many features.

• Insulated Lining
• Durable Polyurethane (PU) coating
• Storage area for a removable ice pack. (Not Included)
• Comes with a sturdy carabiner

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/mightywallets

https://www.instagram.com/dynomightydesign

http://www.youtube.com/tkelleman

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dynomighty

Company Links:

http://www.dynomighty.com

http://www.bemightyproject.com

Contact
Dynomighty Design, Jamie Paladino
***@dynomighty.com
End
Source:DYNOMIGHTY Design Inc
Email:***@dynomighty.com Email Verified
Tags:Crowdfunding, Kickstarter, Healthy Living
Industry:Food
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
