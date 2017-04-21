Attention: Sun Acquisitions welcomes John Vitale to the team

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce that John Vitale has joined the team as an advisor. John has been involved in small businesses since a very young age when he started helping with his family's retail operation which he eventually managed.John has owned several entertainment businesses, including a gaming start-up. Not only does John have experience in owning and operating a business, he also has experience in selling the businesses he has owned over the years. As such, John is in a distinct position to appreciate and adequately address the concerns of sellers as they get ready to sell their businesses.John graduated from Moraine Valley Community College. He is keen to help business owners achieve their goals, and his 20+ years of experience provide him with a unique perspective into the art of the small business deal.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603