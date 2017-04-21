News By Tag
Mark Spain Real Estate Wins Pacesetter Award as One of Atlanta's 100 Fastest Growing Companies
Mark Spain Real Estate honored today by the Atlanta Business Chronicle with the Pacesetter Award. This award annually honors Atlanta's top fastest-growing privately held companies with a track record for taking their business to the next level.
This 2017 Pacesetter Award is the first for the Alpharetta-based, independent real estate brokerage. It comes on the heels of being named a 2017 Top 150 Workplace by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March.
"We feel as if we haven't missed a step since going independent and most of that is because of all the advance prep work and ongoing dedication of our team to an unparalleled client experience and being experts in the Atlanta and Athens real estate markets," said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain.
Mark Spain Real Estate achieved 1,842 home sales in 2016 for total gross sales of $443 million. This was over 600 homes more than the team's total closings in 2015. Gross sales also increased a whopping $160 million, year-over-year. For homes listed for sale by the brokerage, the average time from hitting the market to under contract was just 30 days.
"It is particularly rewarding to be receiving the Pacesetter Award after just our first year of becoming an independent brokerage," commented John Makarewicz, company president. "Atlanta is a competitive field, not just in real estate, but in most business fields, so being on this top 100 list is an honor we don't take lightly. We owe part of this to the excellent training systems we have in place that every agent joining us experiences. The rest we owe to our amazing clients and customers, past and present."
In 2016, Mark Spain surpassed $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career while heading his namesake brokerage. In addition, his name became the No. 1 most reviewed Realtor on Zillow in the entire United States. Mark Spain Real Estate was also named to the Inc. 5000 in late 2016, a list considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Companies such as Microsoft, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on Inc. 5000.
Mark Spain is the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank. Visit YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
Mark Spain Real Estate's headquarters are located in Alpharetta, Ga., at 12600 Deerfield Parkway Suite 450. For more information about the company or the active Atlanta and Athens real estate markets, call 770-886-9000 or visit markspain.com. The Mark Spain Real Estate app is also available as a free download at app.markspain.com.
