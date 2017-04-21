News By Tag
Joan Maute Named Keynote Speaker for the Colorado PTA Convention
Joan Maute will be delivering one of two keynote addresses this Saturday for the 91st annual Colorado PTA Convention.
The Colorado PTA Convention will be held from April 29 to April 30 at Hotel Elegante, which is located at 2886 S Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo.
"I am honored to speak at this conference,"
Maute's keynote speech is titled "It Takes a Team to Cross The Finish Line" and will be present on Sat., April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Business Awards Dinner. Using music, stories, humor and personal experiences with the theme of community action in mind, Maute will help PTA members connect with their ability to collectively support learning at every level of the school community. She looks forward to wrapping up the evening with a song she wrote about the PTA.
Maute is a singer-songwriter who got her start in the 60s. She took her guitar and music into the classroom when she began teaching in 1970. Long before Howard Gardner identified musical intelligence, Maute was using music to teach across the curriculum in her own classrooms, which included grades four to eight and the subjects of social studies, reading and language arts. She has shared her enthusiasm, experience and expertise with thousands in the U.S. and Canada as a frequent presenter at national, state and local conferences, institutes and workshops. Maute's articles and songs have been published in Science Scope, Folksong in the Classroom, Middle Ground, The Middle School Journal, TEAM and other state journals.
To register for the Colorado PTA Convention, click here. To learn more about Guitars in the Classroom, visit www.guitarsintheclassroom.org.
About Guitars in the Classroom
Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating access to musical learning for all students and improving the quality of education by providing ongoing musical training and resources to educators. GITC trains, provides supplies and coaches teachers who wish to lead and integrate hands-on music with lessons in English language arts, math, science, social studies and more. GITC's work promotes teacher effectiveness, student engagement, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and academic achievement—
