Joan Maute Named Keynote Speaker for the Colorado PTA Convention

-- Joan Maute, who has a doctorate in education and serves as director of education for Guitars in the Classroom (GITC), a national non-profit bringing music integration training and instruments to public schools, will be delivering one of two keynote addresses this Saturday for the 91st annual Colorado PTA Convention. Sean Wybrant, the 2017 Colorado Teacher of the Year, will be the other keynote speaker at the convention. As part of her talk, Maute plans to share about GITC and her experience bringing music to learning.The Colorado PTA Convention will be held from April 29 to April 30 at Hotel Elegante, which is located at 2886 S Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo."I am honored to speak at this conference,"said Maute. "The PTA has had a critical impact on my life. They have been a part of my life as a student, teacher and as a GITC teacher. It is a nice connection for me. At the conference, I will speak about the importance of having the community help all students succeed in their own way and to the best of their abilities."Maute's keynote speech is titled "It Takes a Team to Cross The Finish Line" and will be present on Sat., April 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Business Awards Dinner. Using music, stories, humor and personal experiences with the theme of community action in mind, Maute will help PTA members connect with their ability to collectively support learning at every level of the school community. She looks forward to wrapping up the evening with a song she wrote about the PTA.Maute is a singer-songwriter who got her start in the 60s. She took her guitar and music into the classroom when she began teaching in 1970. Long before Howard Gardner identified musical intelligence, Maute was using music to teach across the curriculum in her own classrooms, which included grades four to eight and the subjects of social studies, reading and language arts. She has shared her enthusiasm, experience and expertise with thousands in the U.S. and Canada as a frequent presenter at national, state and local conferences, institutes and workshops. Maute's articles and songs have been published in Science Scope, Folksong in the Classroom, Middle Ground, The Middle School Journal, TEAM and other state journals.To register for the Colorado PTA Convention, click here. To learn more about Guitars in the Classroom, visit www.guitarsintheclassroom.org.Guitars in the Classroom (GITC) is a nonprofit dedicated to creating access to musical learning for all students and improving the quality of education by providing ongoing musical training and resources to educators. GITC trains, provides supplies and coaches teachers who wish to lead and integrate hands-on music with lessons in English language arts, math, science, social studies and more. GITC's work promotes teacher effectiveness, student engagement, collaboration, creativity, communication, critical thinking and academic achievement—essential skills for the 21st century. GITC is currently headquartered in San Diego, Calif. but has programs running in 32 states in the U.S. and Canada. www.guitarsintheclassroom.org