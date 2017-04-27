News By Tag
Corporate Video Production Needing High End Content With Hollywood Feel Can Partner Up With Noci
Noci Pictures is a premier corporate video and branded storytelling production company in Los Angeles whose producers and directors have credits at Hulu, Vice, Spike TV, Fremantle, documentary films, and feature films.
"Our unique angle is full creative lifecycle story development through production and distribution"
The writers, producers, and directors at Noci Pictures Entertainment have created everything from branded entertainment to reality television to documentaries to feature films.
"We have an unqiue handle on creating content as our principals have navigated different media production territories and feel that any company with a brand that is not actively creating commercials, docuseries, even branded television shows that can possibly appear on popular digital networks is not fully realizing their maxiumum ROI", states Rutman.
"We are eyeing to work with both startup companies as well as established brands that are angling to make a huge splash globally, and not limit themselves to creating content just for U.S. audiences.", adds Rutman.
For more information, please contact Noci Pictures Entertainment and Yuri Rutman at 310-651-0799, http://www.nocipictures.com, yuri@noci.com, or 310-651-0799
Contact
yuri rutman
3106510799
***@noci.com
