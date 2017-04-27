 
April 2017





Corporate Video Production Needing High End Content With Hollywood Feel Can Partner Up With Noci

Noci Pictures is a premier corporate video and branded storytelling production company in Los Angeles whose producers and directors have credits at Hulu, Vice, Spike TV, Fremantle, documentary films, and feature films.
 
LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Many companies and brands that need high end corporate video production, branded entertainment, televison commercials, digital content, or other cerebral and creative production needs can partner with L.A. based Noci Pictures (http://www.nocipictures.com) which serves clients globally.

"Our unique angle is full creative lifecycle story development through production and distribution", states Yuri Rutman, one of the company's producers and directors.  "The future of advertising is evolving into creative short and long form narrative video which is a much higher ROI than static content that is trying for a hard sell at audiences".

The writers, producers, and directors at Noci Pictures Entertainment have created everything from branded entertainment to reality television to documentaries to feature films.

"We have an unqiue handle on creating content as our principals have navigated different media production territories and feel that any company with a brand that is not actively creating commercials, docuseries, even branded television shows that can possibly appear on popular digital networks is not fully realizing their maxiumum ROI", states Rutman.

"We are eyeing to work with both startup companies as well as established brands that are angling to make a huge splash globally, and not limit themselves to creating content just for U.S. audiences.", adds Rutman.

For more information, please contact Noci Pictures Entertainment and Yuri Rutman at 310-651-0799, http://www.nocipictures.com, yuri@noci.com, or 310-651-0799

Contact
yuri rutman
3106510799
***@noci.com
Source:Noci
Email:***@noci.com
Tags:Video Production, Branded Entertainment, Corporate Video
Industry:Media
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Apr 27, 2017
