Top Business Plan Writing Service Helps Entrepreneurs Raise Capital

72equity.com is not just a business plan preparation company. It is a full service business consulting firm that guides entrepreneurs on raising money and works with established businesses on new financing sources
 
SAN FRANCISCO - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- While many business plan companies just write a business and marketing plan and say "good luck" to entrepreneurs,  72equity.com offers a full A-Z consulting service on writing business plans, marketing plans, financials, strategies on hiring on cofounders, raising capital, and launching.

"We are industry neutral in that we customize business plans and capital raising strategies for everyone from startup-pre IPO technology companies to restaurants to film producers to manufacturing companies to shooting ranges to food trucks to software companies", states Yuri Rutman, head of 72equity.com

72Equity.com's custom expert business plans & business plan consulting  by professional business plan writers also includes an investor leads generation service that helps entrepreneurs and companies raise capital from targeted angel investors, institutional capital, venture capital, and family offices.

"Many business plan writing companies employ passive writers to create business plans & PPMs, marketing analysis, and pro-forma financial statements without ever raising money themselves which does a disservice to entrepreneurs" adds Rutman

The principals at 72equity.com have raised money, ran companies, and know exactly what investors are looking for when they are evaluating a potential deal to invest in.

Startups, Non Profits, and existing companies can contact 72 equity.com for a free no-obligation consultation at 310-651-0799 or by filling out a needs analysis form on their website at http://www.72equity.com

