News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Business Plan Writing Service Helps Entrepreneurs Raise Capital
72equity.com is not just a business plan preparation company. It is a full service business consulting firm that guides entrepreneurs on raising money and works with established businesses on new financing sources
"We are industry neutral in that we customize business plans and capital raising strategies for everyone from startup-pre IPO technology companies to restaurants to film producers to manufacturing companies to shooting ranges to food trucks to software companies", states Yuri Rutman, head of 72equity.com
72Equity.com's custom expert business plans & business plan consulting by professional business plan writers also includes an investor leads generation service that helps entrepreneurs and companies raise capital from targeted angel investors, institutional capital, venture capital, and family offices.
"Many business plan writing companies employ passive writers to create business plans & PPMs, marketing analysis, and pro-forma financial statements without ever raising money themselves which does a disservice to entrepreneurs"
The principals at 72equity.com have raised money, ran companies, and know exactly what investors are looking for when they are evaluating a potential deal to invest in.
Startups, Non Profits, and existing companies can contact 72 equity.com for a free no-obligation consultation at 310-651-0799 or by filling out a needs analysis form on their website at http://www.72equity.com
Contact
3106510799
yuri.rutman@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse