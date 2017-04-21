Dream Foundation and Amedisys Foundation Fulfill Hospice Patient's Final Dream

Contact

-- Dream Foundation, in partnership with the Amedisys Foundation, will fulfill the final Dream of Carolyn Essien, 69, when she receives a new motorized scooter that will enable her to regain her mobility.Essien, who is a patient at Amedisys Hospice in West Virginia, has relied on a scooter to help her get around with the oxygen she needs to help her breathe for the last five years. When her scooter stopped working, she lost her mobility.Essien, who is described as feisty and spunky, writes, :I would be so appreciative if you could grant my Dream so I can go outside adn visit my friends." Thanks to the partnership between Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, and Amedisys Foundation, Essien's Dream will become a reality when she receives a new Golden Technologies Buzzaround XL 4-wheel scooter.In December 2016, Amedisys, Inc., One of the nation's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, announced a partnership between the Amedisys Foundation and Dream Foundation enabling Amedisys hospice care centers across the nation to have an opportunity to turn patients Dreams into reality.Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.