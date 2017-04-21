Sträva Technology Group Launches

With a Mission to Re-Imagine How CRM Technology Is Implemented for Businesses

-- David J. Buggy, an industry expert for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) launches Sträva Technology Group with a clear mission to improve the way CRM technology is implemented in the small and medium-size business (SMB) space."Over 15 plus years I saw a lot of customers struggle with CRM providers. The typical engagement model in this space is based on billable hours which causes the customer and provider to be misaligned from the get-go. The one item the provider wants to sell more of is the item the customer wants less of...billable hours," said David J. Buggy, President Sträva Technology Group. "We align to a solution and the success of investing time upfront to fully understand the customers' requirements, goals and objectives. Sträva will bring a different, refreshing go-to-market strategy to this space."Buggy feels the timing couldn't be better – machine learning, artificial intelligence and other advancements in technology are greatly enhancing CRM. Over the next few years, Buggy predicts these technologies will be leveraged in combination with CRM to not only provide businesses with intelligence but also drive behavior. "Imagine if machine learning could analyze a company's sales history, identify specific sales opportunities and drive tasks in CRM to the sales team. We can do this today with Microsoft's Azure Machine Learning and Dynamics 365 (CRM).", Buggy continued.Sträva is a certified Microsoft partner for the Dynamics 365 platform (formerly Dynamics CRM). Dynamics 365 offers functionality across communication/collaboration, sales, marketing, customer service, field service, connected service (Internet of Things), project service automation and financials. "Microsoft has created a single platform that a business can use to run its entire operation. There is a common data model that binds all the functionality together and allows for end-to-end business processes from email to quote to order to invoice then to account management. Microsoft has poured investment in Dynamics 365 at an amazing pace. Connected service (IoT) alone will be a significant growth driver.", stated Marty Hlay, Vice President & Partner. "This allows companies to add Dynamics 365 integration to connected devices for self-diagnosis, automated maintenance and trouble ticket/service request creation. It's a great time to be aligned with Microsoft and the Dynamics 365 platform."Forrester Research predicts the CRM market will be $36 billion in 2017 which will surpass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the largest grossing enterprise software sub-segment. Buggy and the Sträva team feel the company is positioned very well to capitalize on this industry growth while helping transform businesses to drive efficiencies, growth and profitability.Sträva's team is made up of passionate, dedicated, experienced veterans of the IT and CRM industries. They have collectively helped hundreds of organizations large and small evaluate, plan, implement and support CRM solutions.Sträva is the Swedish word for strive which epitomizes who we are and what we do. Sträva Technology Group strives beyond the technology to provide solid answers to real business problems. SträvaCRM offers Dynamics 365 (CRM) services provided by a passionate, qualified, veteran team to work with companies as they navigate through the CRM journey. SträvaIT provides services and products covering all aspects of managing a business' IT infrastructure. Sträva has a network of over 300 vetted providers of virtually any IT product or service. SträvaCLOUD is our comprehensive services for businesses to evaluate, adopt and support cloud solutions like Microsoft Office 365 and Azure. If you strive to improve the ROI from technology in your business, then we should talk. For more information, please visit www.Strävatechgroup.com.