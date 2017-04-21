News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ron Busby,Sr. US Black Chamber's President to Keynote LIAACC'S Chamber Leadership Conference on LI
Attendees will include Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders,Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals as well as representatives from government and local agencies. The Conference will be held at Hofstra University Club in LI,NY
Co-host for the 2016 Regional Chamber Leadership Conference includes Nassau Council Chambers of Commerce, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers, and the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees will include Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals as well as representatives from government and local agencies.
About: Ron Busby, Sr. - As President/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), Ron Busby, Sr. brings business management skills as well as a lifetime of community development experience to the organization. Mr. Busby is a former successful business owner himself, and he has been recognized as one of the nation's best CEOs. Ron grew his first company, USA Superclean, from $150,000 annualized revenue, to over $15 million in only 10 years. Early on in his career, USA Superclean was recognized as the largest Black-owned janitorial firm in the country. Mr. Busby has also started and grown two other janitorial firms, both resulting in over $4 million in annualized revenue.
Currently, Ron serves on the Pfizer Small Business Council, National Newspapers Publishers Association Foundation Board of Directors, and White House African American Leadership Council. He has also formerly served on the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Council on Underserved Communities.
Trained by some of the country's leading corporate executives, Ron developed his skills at some of the nation's largest corporations including; Exxon, Xerox, IBM, and Coca-Cola USA. While in corporate America, he was recognized as National Sales Person of the Year.
Ron also has chamber experience as he was previously the President of the Greater Phoenix Black Chamber of Commerce for five years.
A native of Oakland, CA; and graduate with honors from both Florida A&M and Clark Atlanta University, Ron has dedicated himself to the empowerment of the Black community. Ron is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Ron has two sons and currently lives in the Washington, DC area.
Visit US Black Chambers, Inc. online http://www.usblackchamber.org
About: Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. – LIAACC is New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce. The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce has appeared on WABC Here and Now (http://abc7ny.com/
Chamber Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals and Government Agencies may register today online at www.tinyurl.com/
Visit LIAACC online at www.liaacc.org
Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse