Ron Busby,Sr. US Black Chamber's President to Keynote LIAACC'S Chamber Leadership Conference on LI

Attendees will include Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders,Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals as well as representatives from government and local agencies. The Conference will be held at Hofstra University Club in LI,NY
 
 
Ron Busby Sr.
Ron Busby Sr.
 
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 16, 2017 Ron Busby, Sr. the President and CEO of the US Black Chambers, Inc. will be keynoting the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Regional Chamber Leadership Conference. The Conference will be held at Hofstra University Club and will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.  The theme of LIAACC'S Regional Chamber Leadership Conference this year is "Seizing Opportunities In Changing Times."

Co-host for the 2016 Regional Chamber Leadership Conference includes Nassau Council Chambers of Commerce, Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers, and the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will include Regional Chamber of Commerce Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals as well as representatives from government and local agencies.

About: Ron Busby, Sr. - As President/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), Ron Busby, Sr. brings business management skills as well as a lifetime of community development experience to the organization. Mr. Busby is a former successful business owner himself, and he has been recognized as one of the nation's best CEOs. Ron grew his first company, USA Superclean, from $150,000 annualized revenue, to over $15 million in only 10 years. Early on in his career, USA Superclean was recognized as the largest Black-owned janitorial firm in the country. Mr. Busby has also started and grown two other janitorial firms, both resulting in over $4 million in annualized revenue.

Currently, Ron serves on the Pfizer Small Business Council, National Newspapers Publishers Association Foundation Board of Directors, and White House African American Leadership Council. He has also formerly served on the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Council on Underserved Communities.

Trained by some of the country's leading corporate executives, Ron developed his skills at some of the nation's largest corporations including; Exxon, Xerox, IBM, and Coca-Cola USA. While in corporate America, he was recognized as National Sales Person of the Year.

Ron also has chamber experience as he was previously the President of the Greater Phoenix Black Chamber of Commerce for five years.

A native of Oakland, CA; and graduate with honors from both Florida A&M and Clark Atlanta University, Ron has dedicated himself to the empowerment of the Black community. Ron is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Ron has two sons and currently lives in the Washington, DC area.

Visit US Black Chambers, Inc. online http://www.usblackchamber.org

About: Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. – LIAACC is New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce. The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce has appeared on WABC Here and Now (http://abc7ny.com/society/here-and-now-on-january-10-2016...), NBC Positively Black (http://www.nbcnewyork.com/on-air/as-seen-on/300582221.htm...), Push Pause FiOs1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1Zi2y6ZMq8), and MYLITV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su6tH4zNgE8) just to name a few. LIAACC Serves the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings.



Chamber Leaders, Regional Business Leaders, Small Business Owners, Professionals and Government Agencies may register today online at www.tinyurl.com/LIAACCRCLC to purchase ticket(s).

Visit LIAACC online at www.liaacc.org

