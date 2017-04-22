News By Tag
AgroAmerica Conducts Actions to Adapt to Climate Change
With the support of the Private Investigation Institute on Climate Change –ICC and the participation of the Community Development Committee (COCODE), AgroAmerica employees, along with the local community recently reforested a farm in La Gomera Escuintla, for conservation purposes.
Several native species were used in the reforestation of the area, such as Ramón, `Chichique`, Cordia gerascanthus L. (volador), hormigo, mahogany, cedar, raintree, and others. This initiative will contribute to the conservation of these local species that are currently scarce in the region.
This reforestation is part of AgroAmerica's adaptation program to climate change and supports the activities conducted by ICC in the framework of the Comprehensive Basin Management program.
Believing that education is the key to lasting change, AgroAmerica also is taking steps in educating their employees and community through a diploma course "Community Adaptation to Climate Change". The course was presented to AgroAmerica workers and community leaders of the Guatemala southwestern "tripoint", with the objective of strengthening local capacities and adopting adaptation measures in the face of imminent climate change.
The course was presented in partnership with the Asociación del Trifinio Suroccidente –ASODITSO, the Association of Independent Banana Producers (APIB), and the Institute of Climate Change (ICC). The program covered comprehensive basin management, adaptation measures to climate change and risk disaster management. The methodology consisted of lectures, field visits and practical activities.
The General Director of the Institute of Climate Change, Alex Guerra, AgroAmerica's Chairman, Gustavo Bolaños, along with representatives of the municipality of La Blanca, the Ministry of Agriculture, MAGA, and community leaders participated in the closing ceremonies and issue of the diplomas for the program.
Participants are from the villages El Pomal, Carrizales, Valle Lirio, El Reparo, Colonia Diaz, Villa Flores, Morenas, Los Encuentros, Troje, Tilapa, Santa Fe, Palmar II, Pueblo Nuevo, Cerritos, Chiquirines, Colonia Barillas, of the municipalities of Coatepeque, La Blanca, and Retalhuleu, Guatemala.
In his closing speech, Gustavo Bolaños said: "At AgroAmerica, we are happy about this type of training because we believe it is important to be informed and prepared in the face of climate change, and believe it is important a partnership with local community."
For more information about Agroamerica please visit https://agroamerica.com/
ABOUT AGROAMERICA
AGROAMERICA is a company with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. The Company has implemented rigorously developed workplace safety standards, the latest water conservation and rainwater collection technologies, and industry-leading worker benefits. AgroAmerica's corporate social responsibility projects include providing access to medical clinics, nutritional programs, and education that have benefited more than 19,000 people, across twelve rural communities in Guatemala.
