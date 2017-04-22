News By Tag
A New Beacon for Yacht Owners and Luxury Properties in Costa Rica and Panama
Palms International Costa Rica Introduces New Marina Website for Boat Owners and Sport Fishing Enthusiasts
This new website features essential information on existing marinas, marina services, and also includes updates on new marinas coming to both Central American countries. Locations like the future Flamingo Marina and recently opened Golfito Marina in Costa Rica, and the new La Peninsula Marina at Pearl Island in the famed Panamanian Archipelago are all featured on MarinasCostaRica.com.
In addition to assisting boat and yacht owners in finding the information helpful to finding the best marina and location for your floating luxury toys, the new website also features real estate and property choices available in and around the marinas of Costa Rica and Panama. With demand high for vacant slips a few of these marinas already have waiting lists for slips. Marinas like the one at Los Suenos Resort in Costa Rica, who set the gold standard for marinas and resort living in Central America, allow you to be close to the best billfishing in the world while experiencing the convenience and luxury of parking your vessel at a world-class resort.
With the Panama Canal being the main passageway from the Atlantic to the Pacific, Panama also featureing great fishing grounds and stunning cruising, the addition of Panama Marinas to the site has been well received by yacht owners and boat captains alike.
This new marina website covers the following Costa Rica Marinas: Los Suenos, Marina Papagayo, Marina Pez Vela, Golfito Marina and Marina Village and the future Flamingo Marina. Each of these marinas is located on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. MarinasCostaRica.com also features marina real estate and vacation rentals near each of these locations.
The Panama Marinas featured on the website are: Flamenco Yacht Club, La Peninsula at Pearl Island, Red Frog Marina, Shelter Bay and Vista Mar Marinas.
MarinasCostaRica.com also features a new image gallery, videos and a "news" section with important updates on each Marina, as well as boating events and fishing tournaments in Panama and Costa Rica.
Palms International hopes that the introduction of this new, marina website and property guide will allow them to better serve their clients in Costa Rica and down to Panama while providing accurate and up-to-date information for those in search of the Good Life, or "Pura Vida" as they say in Costa Rica, at the top marinas in paradise.
About Palms International Costa Rica: Palms International Realty is a leading luxury real estate and vacation rental company operating along the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Launched in 2012, the Palms International family of websites includes: PalmsRealtyCR.com, CostaRicaDevelopmentProperty.com, and now MarinasCostaRica.com.
For information on the new Marina Website, for images, or additional copies of this press release, please contact Amanda Jennings by email amanda@palmsintlcr.com
