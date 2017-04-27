News By Tag
Donna Noce Announced as Keynote Speaker for A Fashion Night in Black & White
President of White House Black Market to kick off signature Dress for Success SW Florida fundraiser
The theme of the evening is Never Give Up. Ms. Noce will speak about her own personal journey and the importance of empowering and encouraging women, which is central to the Dress for Success mission.
"I could not be more honored to speak on a topic that is dear to my heart and at the heart of our brand. Sharing the same message with Dress for Success, White House Black Market honors and embraces women, empowering them to feel confident and beautiful," said Ms. Noce.
When Barbara Dell, CEO of Dress for Success SW Florida, approached Ms. Noce in 2010 about her idea to launch the nonprofit in Southwest Florida, Noce and the White House Black Market team immediately got involved, and since then, she and her team have been tirelessly committed to supporting the organization and its clientele by providing merchandise, volunteer hours and helping to launch the Dress for Success SW Florida boutique.
Money raised from this event will support the mission of Dress for Success SW Florida to help disadvantaged women find and maintain employment and achieve health and wellness as well as self-defined financial support and professional success.
Guests are invited to wear their finest black and white cocktail attire for an evening of fun and fashion. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres, champagne, dinner, live and silent auctions, and a fashion show with a preview of the White House Black Market summer collection. Tickets are $125 each and $1,200 for a table of ten.
White House Black Market is the founding sponsor of Dress for Success SW Florida. The Elizabeth K. Galeana Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the Career Center Champion. Other sponsors to date are: 227 Partners , Arthrex, Card Systems, CONRIC PR & Marketing, eBella Magazine, Edison National Bank, entech, Hodges University, Home Depot, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point and Spa, Jaguar of Fort Myers, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A., MidWestOne Bank, Norman Love Confections, Shiree & Friends, Stevens Construction, The News-Press and Windfall. Sponsorships are still available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nickole Hendra at 239.689.4992
ABOUT DRESS FOR SUCCESS SW FLORIDA
Founded by Barbara Dell in 2010, Dress for Success SW Florida is headquartered in Fort Myers and has a boutique in Collier County at Hodges University. The mission of Dress for Success SW Florida is to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. In addition to professional clothing, Dress for Success SW Florida offers women a number of programs to help them find and retain employment. Dress for Success SW Florida serves job-ready women by referral only. For more information, visit www.dfsswflorida.org or call 239-689-4992. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
