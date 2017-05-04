News By Tag
* Seaside
* Hawaiian
* Poke
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston's Newest Poke Destination Casts Off This Spring in East Downtown
Pop-up shop SeaSide Poke finds a home in flourishing East Village Neighborhood
To set itself apart from other poke shops in Houston and around the country, SeaSide's menu will stray from traditional Big Island and Cali styles. Instead, chefs Tai Nguyen and Vuthy "Tee" Srey will maintain elements of the popular Hawaiian dish while drawing heavily upon flavors from Houston's diverse culinary landscape to combine modern techniques and local ingredients in fun and surprising ways. "We want to create a menu inspired by culture that speaks to our Houston roots," says Kristy. "Our menu will reflect that."
Both chefs benefit from training with esteemed sushi houses; Chef Tai Nguyen, who served as chef at SeaSide's poke pop-ups, grew up assisting his Vietnamese mother in the kitchen, eventually turning to cooking as a career and worked his way up the ranks to train in local kitchens including Fish & Knife, Soma Sushi and Uchi. The latter is where the chef learned to step outside the box to play with flavors and textures and think about food in a more creative manner. Chef Tai has explored unique combinations while SeaSide has been in operation, such as a tuna poke bowl featuring watermelon, fennel and ponzu.
Chef Srey brings 10 years of experience in sushi and Japanese cuisine, first in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and then in Houston as a sushi chef at Aka Sushi House and MF Sushi under master sushi chef Chris Kinjo. His study of poke included conducting field research in Hawaii, providing Chef Tee with a solid foundation on which to build their signature bowls.
At SeaSide, guests can choose from eight signature bowls-a great place for novices to begin their poke exploration-
"Our signature menu will have traditional styles, but with a twist," says chef Srey. "We'll be adding our own flare."
Cognizant of concerns regarding sustainability, SeaSide Poke hopes to help educate its customers and the Houston community about sustainable farming practices.
"We really wanted to take that idea of poke further," says chef Tai. "We're very transparent about what we do, as far as how it's farm-to-table and where we source our produce. We pride ourselves on sourcing from area farms and will pay homage to our farmers in the restaurant. We are also using seasonal ingredients that reflect our culinary philosophy."
Mirroring the fresh, vibrant elements of its signature dish, SeaSide Poke's inviting 1700-square-
Plans to create a floor-to-ceiling mural on an expansive 15 by 60-foot wall in the dining area will provide an eye-catching focal point. Customers will have the choice of dining in the restaurant, outdoors on the tree-lined patio, or taking their custom poke bowls to-go.
SeaSide Poke, located at 2118 Lamar, Suite 101, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking lot available across the street.
For details and updates, visit seasidepoke.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
SeaSide Poke
8324398960
***@kimberlypark.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse