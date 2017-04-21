Cascade Township Community Clean-Up Day Scheduled for May 20

Cascade and Ada townships are planning a Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 20 with a new location at Forest Hills Central High School.

Contact

Sabo PR

***@sabo-pr.com Sabo PR

End

-- Residents can drop off non-hazardous household waste, electronics recycling such as computers and televisions, appliances, metal, used household items for recycling from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of the high school. Shred-It will provide free on-site shredding for up to 100 pounds of documents per resident. The Salvation Army will be accepting gently used items for donation at Leonard Field Park near the covered bridge."The Community Clean-Up Day is an important event each year to help keep our neighborhoods clean," said Cascade Township Supervisor Rob Beahan. "We have been able to expand this popular event by moving to a new location, which will enable us to offer more services to more residents."All traffic will enter from Ada Drive and exit to Hall Street. On-site volunteers will direct residents where to the various drop-off locations. Community Clean-Up Day is free and open to all residents of Ada and Cascade townships. Residents will be asked to show a photo ID for proof of residency.Items that cannot be accepted on this date include hazardous waste materials, shingles, tires, liquid waste, medical waste or propane tanks.Cascade and Ada townships will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, July 15. Residents of both townships can drop off unused or unwanted chemical waste at the Cascade Buttrick Station, 2990 Buttrick Ave. SE from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Chemicals such as weed killers, insect spray, antifreeze, gasoline, oil-based paint, wood preservatives, paint thinner, pool chemicals and deck cleaners will be accepted. Residents can also dispose of mercury thermometers and thermostats as well as fluorescent light bulbs.For more information about accepted items, call Ada Township Hall at 616.676.9191 or Cascade Township at 616.949.1500.