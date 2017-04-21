News By Tag
Wyoming Presents Free Fair Housing Seminar
The City of Wyoming will host a seminar for rental property owners and housing professionals.
Designed for Wyoming landlords, rental agents, property management personnel, real estate agents and residents, the three-hour training seminar will provide practical, up-to-date information to assist housing professionals in their daily compliance with fair housing laws, and provide information on local agencies and resources who address various housing-related needs.
Topics and speakers include:
· "Tenant-based rental assistance: How may your clients qualify?" will be presented by Community Rebuilders
· "Fair housing practice update: How are you affected and what are your responsibilities?"
· "City of Wyoming rental inspections program update: How is the four-year certification process working?" presented by the City of Wyoming Building Inspections Department
The Rental Property Owners Association and Wyoming Building Inspections Department will be available after the sessions to answer any questions. To register, please call 616.530.3164 by May 15.
A continental breakfast will be served. Seminar completion certificates will be provided upon completion. The educational seminar is sponsored by the Wyoming Community Development Department and the Rental Property Owners Association.
For more information, call the City of Wyoming at 616.530.7266 or visit the City website at www.wyomingmi.gov. Follow the City on Twitter @WyomingCityHall (http://twitter.com/
Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
